California Cops Stand Idly By As Men Expose Themselves, Pee On Each Other At Event Open To Kids

Police appeared to opt out of taking action as San Francisco’s Pride march attendees openly performed oral sex on each other and engaged in disturbing sexual acts, including urinating on one another, during Sunday’s pride parade, social media video shows.

One attendee laid down in an inflatable pool in a designated area called “The Fetish Zone” and let a woman pee on him. Another man wearing only a dog collar and a small cloth around his genitals stood in the pool and clapped, video that reporter Savanah Hernandez posted to Twitter shows.

“The Fetish Zone” was designated as an 18+ zone but parade officials were allegedly not checking IDs, according to Hernandez.

"The Fetish Zone" was designated as an 18+ zone but parade officials were allegedly not checking IDs, according to Hernandez. A man lies in an inflatable pool of urine in The Fetish Zone where attendees are encouraged to pee on him. Other booths featured participants getting spanked, whipped and imitating sex acts on each other, all in public.

Another nude man appeared to stand with his genitals hanging out while children walked by during the parade, video TENET Media’s Tayler Hansen posted to Twitter shows.

TENET Reporter Tayler Hansen confronts a man who was nude in front of countless kids and was continuously waving at them throughout the San Francisco Pride Parade. He continued to say the kids "just happened to be there" and "as long as you're not doing anything sexual there's…"

“Oh it’s legal here,” the man told Hansen when he confronted him about it. “A lot of people are doing it.”

Hansen pointed out the man was right next to a child while nude.

Another video from TENET appears to show a man urinating into another man’s mouth in “The Fetish Zone.” (RELATED: New York City LGBT Activists Chant, ‘We’re Coming For Your Children’)

There were children marching in the parade from multiple groups, including the Boy Scouts, according to TENET Media.

There were children marching in the parade from multiple groups, including the Boy Scouts, according to TENET Media. Multiple School Districts and Boy Scouts Of America March in San Francisco Pride right past a nude man. Multiple children look directly at him and he waves at them.



Hansen asked members of San Francisco Police who were stationed at the event about the legality of the lewd behavior.

“Right across the fence you have a zone where people are giving each other blow jobs in public and pissing on each other in public. Is that legal?” Hansen asked.

The police said the event was technically not public despite the fact that it was taking place on a public street.

“It’s a pick your battle day. They want us to maintain civility on the outskirts of it,” one of the officers told him.