Republican strategist Scott Jennings said that the Democratic Party was in a “nosedive” after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of former President Donald Trump’s immunity appeal Monday.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Trump is “entitled to immunity” for “official acts” in a case stemming from an indictment secured by special counsel Jack Smith over his efforts to contest the 2020 election in a 6-3 decision authored by Chief Justice John Roberts. Jennings said that since a Manhattan jury of seven men and five women convicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsification of business records May 30, the former president has been on a “winning streak.” (RELATED: ‘A Win For President Trump’: Jonathan Turley Says Supreme Court Immunity Ruling Is Blow To Jack Smith)

WATCH:

CNN Analyst Says Dems Are ‘In A Nosedive’ After Trump ‘Winning Streak’ Following Conviction pic.twitter.com/XziiQBkuMV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 1, 2024

“I was thinking about the last 30, 35 days or so. I‘m not sure any presidential candidate in modern history has had the incredible run of luck of Donald Trump,” Jennings said. “I mean, from the moment he got convicted in New York, on a case that broadly unified the right, and he got his big cash infusion, to the debate implosion of Biden last week, to now, we know from the Supreme Court ruling today he’s not going to see the inside of a courtroom, outside of sentencing in New York before November.”

Since Trump’s conviction, his presidential campaign raised over $140 million. In addition, the Supreme Court ruled that federal prosecutors overreached with the obstruction statute Smith used to indict Trump on Friday, a day after President Joe Biden had a terrible performance in the debate against Trump on CNN.

“He is on an amazing luck,” Jennings continued. “Democrats were hoping the month of June would totally change the trajectory of this campaign, and it did. Now they’re in a nosedive and they have no idea how to pull out of it. He is on an incredible winning streak right now and his campaign, 30 days after getting convicted, is in far better shape than it was.”

President Joe Biden currently trails Trump by 1.9% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls, with Trump’s lead growing to 2.9% when independent candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Green Party candidate Jill Stein are included.

