Derrick White Signs Mammoth $125.9 Million Contract With Boston Celtics: REPORT

Derrick White, a guard for the Celtics, has signed a four-year contract extension with Boston worth a massive $125.9 million, according to a report Monday from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will feature a player option. (RELATED: Jayson Tatum Signs The Largest Contract In NBA History After Delivering Championship To Boston Celtics: REPORT)

Back at the 2022 trade deadline, the C’s acquired White, who turns 30 years old Tuesday. Then, Boston had shipped both a first-round draft pick and future first-round swap over to the San Antonio Spurs to make the move happen. Later on, he helped the Celtics clinch a berth in the 2022 NBA Finals, where they would ultimately lose in six games to the Golden State Warriors.

To begin his run with Boston, White was mainly used as a sixth-man player both down the stretch and in the postseason. Later on, he became a part of the starting lineup, maintaining his position over the last two campaigns. Each year, he earned a spot on the All-Defensive second-team, eventually building up a reputation as one of the NBA’s best two-way guards.

