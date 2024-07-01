EXCLUSIVE: Conservative Group Warns RNC Delegates Against Purging Pro-Life Positions From GOP Platform

Advancing American Freedom (AAF) sent a letter to Republican National Committee (RNC) delegates on Monday cautioning against dropping pro-life positions from the GOP platform.

The letter highlights emerging “rumors” about members of the GOP who are looking to distance themselves from pro-life issues as November looms, and alleges that anti-abortion Republicans are being locked out of the party’s decision-making process on key issues. AAF’s pointed letter, which was signed by various pro-life groups, calls for Republicans to “never waver in the defense of life” for the sake of “political expediency.” (RELATED: GOP Senate Candidate Kari Lake Slammed For Flip-Flopping On Abortion Law)

“Pro-life conservatives must remain ever vigilant in defense of life,” the letter reads. “As RNC delegates, you are the stewards of the Republican agenda and will ultimately vote whether to accept the 2024 platform. We encourage you to support pro-life planks and vote down any platform that weakens the party’s commitment to the cause of life.”

“The current Republican platform is bold and unambiguous on life,” the letter says. “It calls out abortion as a moral scourge and holds fast to the idea that conservatives must never waver in defense of life. But with rumors of secret, closed-door meetings and some in the party wishing to weaken our pro-life positions, we felt the need to directly address this issue.” (RELATED: Over 75% Of Democrats Support Abortion For Any Reason: POLL)

Pro-life activists have attacked former President Donald Trump for his stance on abortion, and after he blamed no-exceptions pro-lifers for lackluster results in the 2022 midterms.

“51 years ago, we have Roe v. Wade, and everybody wanted to get it back to the states,” Trump said during Thursday night’s presidential debate. “Everybody, without exception. Democrats, Republicans, liberals, conservatives, everybody wanted it back, religious leaders. And what I did, was I put three great Supreme Court justices on the court and they happened to vote in favor of killing Roe v. Wade and moving it back to the states.” (RELATED: Trump Agrees Abortion ‘Hurt’ GOP, Says Party Didn’t Know How To ‘Talk About Issue’)

The former president also added that he agreed with the Supreme Court’s decision to allow abortion pills to remain on the market. This came after a unanimous Supreme Court ruling on Jun. 13 that allowed abortion pills, also known as mifepristone, to continue to be mailed to patients without an in person doctor’s visit.

“The Supreme Court just approved the abortion pill, and I agree with their decision to have done that, and I will not block it,” Trump said during the debate.

The AAF letter emphasizes the importance of strengthening their anti-abortion stance, and making sure Republicans message in lock step. (RELATED: Donald Trump Says ‘You Have To Have’ Three Exceptions for Abortion’)

“The Republican Party platform is more than a messaging document,” the letter read. “It is the roadmap to the future and a commitment to the American voters of what it means to be a Republican. Most importantly, it is a promise to unborn Americans to never stop fighting for their right to life.”

The letter was signed by Paul Teller, executive director for Advancing American Freedom, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, Lila Rose, president of Live Action and Jeanne F. Mancini, president of March for Life.

The RNC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

