Florida Panthers Lock In Sam Reinhart, Guaranteeing They’ll Be A Stanley Cup Force Over The Next Decade: REPORT

What a great way to follow up an epic parade (and rally)!
Following his career season that saw him put up a whopping 57 goals (and win a Stanley Cup championship ring), the Florida Panthers are locking in superstar Sam Reinhart.
The Panthers and Reinhart have agreed on an eight-year extension, doing so Sunday night, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman and Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. (RELATED: ‘F**k You!’: Aaron Ekblad Blasts, Mocks LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka At Florida Panthers Championship Parade)
The financial side of the deal was not released.
In total goals, Reinhart ranked second overall this season only behind Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews, scoring 57 goals in 82 games in the regular season.
During the playoffs, Reinhart continued to be a force for the Cats offense, racking up 10 goals in 24 games to lead Florida to the Stanley Cup.
Sam Reinhart is staying in South Florida!
The @FlaPanthers have reportedly signed Reinhart to an eight-year contract extension! #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/PP3K8DmxgR
— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) July 1, 2024
Oh man, this is glorious news! News that will keep us in the Stanley Cup hunt over the next 10 years!
Damn, what a time to be a Florida Panthers fan!
We’re already champions, enjoying everything that’s going on in South Florida right now …
The party is still on in Fort Lauderdale! pic.twitter.com/mqryuwfxaH
— Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) July 1, 2024
“This is embarrassing. Nobody showed up to the parade.”
What’s really happening: pic.twitter.com/0gRoXr9v5R
— Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) June 30, 2024
Alchemy Agency sent me these videos and photos of the @FlaPanthers’ Stanley Cup parties at CATCH Miami Beach and ultraclub E11EVEN Miami, and boy oh boy, what a sight it is to see the Stanley Cup in the 3-0-5.
🎥: Media Monsters pic.twitter.com/UJmE34LSDZ
— Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) June 27, 2024
As requested by a lot of you, here are all of the photos that were sent to me of the @FlaPanthers‘ Stanley Cup parties at E11EVEN Miami and CATCH Miami Beach. #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/WkTwzvF5iW
— Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) June 28, 2024
It truly is an honor to be able to write about not just one of my teams winning, not just a South Florida team winning, but the @FlaPanthers winning their first championship in franchise history. Truly, truly an honor. #TimeToHunt https://t.co/RHyLz2qcxz
— Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) June 25, 2024
Now you want to give us Sam Reinhart for eight more years?
Incoming dynasty, baby!