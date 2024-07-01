Florida Panthers Lock In Sam Reinhart, Guaranteeing They’ll Be A Stanley Cup Force Over The Next Decade: REPORT

What a great way to follow up an epic parade (and rally)!

Following his career season that saw him put up a whopping 57 goals (and win a Stanley Cup championship ring), the Florida Panthers are locking in superstar Sam Reinhart.

The Panthers and Reinhart have agreed on an eight-year extension, doing so Sunday night, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman and Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. (RELATED: ‘F**k You!’: Aaron Ekblad Blasts, Mocks LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka At Florida Panthers Championship Parade)

The financial side of the deal was not released.

In total goals, Reinhart ranked second overall this season only behind Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews, scoring 57 goals in 82 games in the regular season.

During the playoffs, Reinhart continued to be a force for the Cats offense, racking up 10 goals in 24 games to lead Florida to the Stanley Cup.