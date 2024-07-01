Hunter Biden Alleges ‘Severe Emotional Distress, Humiliation, And Mental Anguish’ In Lawsuit Against Fox News

Hunter Biden sued Fox News, accusing them of causing him “severe emotional distress, humiliation, and mental anguish,” over their program “The Trial Of Hunter Biden” in a complaint filed Sunday in New York.

The complaint alleges Fox News targeted Hunter Biden “in an effort to harass, annoy, alarm, and humiliate him, and tarnish his reputation.”

The complaint surrounds a Fox Nation mockumentary series “The Trial Of Hunter Biden,” a 2022 fictional look into “’how a possible Hunter Biden trial might look,'” according to the complaint.

The complaint takes issue with the documentary’s portrayal of potential criminal cases against Biden for the charges of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and bribery, neither of which are crimes which prosecutors have levied against Hunter Biden.

Biden’s legal team previously threatened legal action in April, demanding Fox immediately remove the series in a letter. Fox ultimately obliged.

“This entirely politically motivated lawsuit is devoid of merit,” Fox News said in a statement to the Daily Caller. “The core complaint stems from a 2022 streaming program that Mr. Biden did not complain about until sending a letter in late April 2024. The program was removed within days of the letter, in an abundance of caution, but Hunter Biden is a public figure who has been the subject of multiple investigations and is now a convicted felon. Consistent with the First Amendment, FOX News has accurately covered the newsworthy events of Mr. Biden’s own making, and we look forward to vindicating our rights in court.”

Despite Fox’s removal of the series, Biden’s legal team has gone ahead with the lawsuit anyway, claiming promotional material from the mock trial series was still widely available. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Latest Legal Allegation Could Be ‘Very Bad’ For American Journalism, Analysts Say)

“For instance, one such reel posted on Fox Nation’s Facebook page on October 18, 2022 has 3,400 views and is still accessible as of the date of this filing,” the complaint alleges.

The complaint also alleges that the network unlawfully published nude images of him which Biden’s legal team says were “hacked, stolen and/or manipulated.”

Despite this assertion from the Biden legal team, numerous media outlets and law enforcement agencies have confirmed the authenticity of the contents on Biden’s laptop.

During Hunter Biden’s trial for gun charges in Delaware, prosecutors entered the laptop into the record as evidence. When a prosecutor asked FBI agent Erika Jensen, who was testifying as a witness, if she had seen any evidence to determine the contents of the laptop were manipulated, Jensen answered “no,” according to multiple reports

Special counsel David Weiss also said that the notion the laptop contents were inauthentic was a “conspiracy theory with no supporting evidence.”