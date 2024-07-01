Video Shows Tornado Form, Send Truck Tumbling Onto Road

A wild video shows a tornado forming, dragging a parked pick-up truck out of a car dealership and onto a road in Jacksonville, Florida.

An EF-1 tornado with winds reaching up to 100 mph was reported Friday through Jacksonville’s south side, News4 reported, citing the National Weather Service.

“Is it making a tornado right now? Are we watching a tornado form right there?” a woman can be heard saying in a video posted July 1 on Twitter.

A tornado appears to form as the people in the video drive by a car dealership.

As the wind got stronger, the tornado appeared to grab hold of a white pick-up truck, sending it up and into the street, flipping it a few times.

In a video from another angle, the truck can be seen flipping into traffic, bringing other cars to a halt. (RELATED: Drone Footage Reveals Devastating Extent Of Tornado Destruction).

An EF-1 tornado sent a parked pick-up truck flying from a car dealership onto a road on Friday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida. pic.twitter.com/ehf4GJevbt — AccuWeather (@accuweather) July 1, 2024

No injuries were reported, News4 noted, citing the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

A local witness told News4 that the tornado touched down 20 minutes prior to her getting an alert about a Tornado Warning in the area.

“I saw a funnel form and I decided to break my phone out and just take a quick video of it. I had never seen a tornado before. I’m a Florida girl born and raised,” Mitchell told News4. “If that tornado was able to do that to a vehicle, if a human being was standing out there, what would happen because as Floridians are constantly on the lookout for hurricanes, but not something that’s quick like that.”

“I feel very fortunate. I mean, it could have taken our lives it could have taken any one of us out or anyone over here. But luckily we’re all here. We’re safe, we’re alive by the grace of God,” Mitchell added.

The storm caused power outages for thousands of people and caused some small-scale damage, according to News4.