‘Something’s Going On Up There’: Jamie Foxx Details Health Scare That Started With ‘Bad Headache’

Jamie Foxx shared how a simple headache escalated to a medical health scare, Fox News reported.

Foxx opened up about a medical condition that left him hospitalized for an extended period in 2023. Speaking with fans in Phoenix, Arizona, Foxx recounted the onset of his condition, which began with a sudden, severe headache leading to a rapid health decline that resulted in a 20-day hospital stay, according to Fox News.

“Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil. I was gone for 20 days,” Foxx said in the video shared on Twitter. “I don’t remember anything. So they told me – I’m in Atlanta – they told me, my sister and my daughter, they took me to the first doctor and they said… ‘nah,’ gave me a cortisone shot.”

Jamie Foxx was spotted in downtown Phoenix, where he told a small group of people that on April 11th, 2023, he had a bad headache, asked a friend for an Advil, and then woke up 20 days later with no memory of what happened. pic.twitter.com/wIhuvN9hCC — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 1, 2024

The details surrounding the specific medical condition Foxx suffered remain undisclosed.

“The next doctor said, ‘Something’s going on up there.’ I won’t say it on camera, I won’t say it on camera. Yeah, I don’t want to say it on camera.” Foxx said. (RELATED: Jamie Foxx Returns To Work After Mysterious Medical Crisis)

His daughter, Corinne Foxx, previously informed the public via social media about her father’s medical illness.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she wrote on the now-deleted post, Fox News reported. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx’s journey back to health has been gradual and supported by his family and friends. He reflected on his experience in an emotional Instagram post in July 2023.

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” he said in an Instagram post. “I know a lot of people were waiting, or wanting to hear updates, and to be honest with you – I just didn’t want you to see me like that.”