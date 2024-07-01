Jayson Tatum Signs The Largest Contract In NBA History After Delivering Championship To Boston Celtics: REPORT

Hot damn! This man got paid!

Jayson Tatum, the lead superstar of the Boston Celtics, signed a history-making contract extension worth a whopping $314 million, according to a Monday report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is for four years and features both a trade kicker and player option. (RELATED: Tobias Harris Leaves Championship 76ers For Worst Team In NBA, The Pistons: REPORT)

After leading his team to a five-game victory against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, the 26-year-old Tatum delivered an 18th championship to the Celtics franchise. Tatum tallied a stat line of 22.2 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game and 7.2 assists per game. The title eclipsed the Los Angeles Lakers, their legendary rivals, for the most all-time.

The C’s also locked in guard Derrick White earlier Monday with an extension. The organization now has every piece of their starting lineup under contract until at least 2025-26.

Boston Celtics All-NBA star Jayson Tatum is finalizing a five-year, $314 million super maximum contract extension through the 2029-30 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. This is now the largest deal in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/FCAZLTmkhi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2024

Jayson Tatum is officially the first player in NBA history to sign a $300 million contract. Here are his year-by-year cap hits on his five-year supermax extension projected for $314 million. pic.twitter.com/KrJM7JHrgz — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) July 1, 2024

By the way, what a great way for ownership to set the franchise up to be sold.

BREAKING: The Boston Celtics ownership group is planning to put the team up for sale, per @wojespn. Wyc Grousbeck and his partners purchased the Celtics for $360 million in 2002 and could easily sell the team for over $5 billion today. They won two NBA championships, too. pic.twitter.com/AJIfMust0w — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 1, 2024

Boston’s on their grind from every direction, per usual.