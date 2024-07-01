Editorial

Jayson Tatum Signs The Largest Contract In NBA History After Delivering Championship To Boston Celtics: REPORT

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy as he is introduced during the Boston Celtics Victory Event following their 2024 NBA Finals win at TD Garden on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Hot damn! This man got paid!

Jayson Tatum, the lead superstar of the Boston Celtics, signed a history-making contract extension worth a whopping $314 million, according to a Monday report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is for four years and features both a trade kicker and player option. (RELATED: Tobias Harris Leaves Championship 76ers For Worst Team In NBA, The Pistons: REPORT)

After leading his team to a five-game victory against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, the 26-year-old Tatum delivered an 18th championship to the Celtics franchise. Tatum tallied a stat line of 22.2 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game and 7.2 assists per game. The title eclipsed the Los Angeles Lakers, their legendary rivals, for the most all-time.

The C’s also locked in guard Derrick White earlier Monday with an extension. The organization now has every piece of their starting lineup under contract until at least 2025-26.

By the way, what a great way for ownership to set the franchise up to be sold.

Boston’s on their grind from every direction, per usual.