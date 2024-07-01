Jill Biden Says She Understands Americans’ Financial Pains While Wearing $10,000 Outfit For Vogue Interview

While Americans struggle to afford groceries, First Lady Jill Biden appeared on the cover of Vogue Magazine wearing a roughly ten thousand dollar outfit.

Vogue released its August issue Monday morning, a few days after President Joe Biden’s poor debate performance prompted calls for him to step down. This is Jill Biden’s third Vogue cover after two features in print and one online – the same amount in four years as Michelle Obama had in eight, The Spectator noted.

Vogue describes Jill Biden as “down-to earth Dr. B” – a humble FLOTUS fighting for America’s “core values.”

“Look, I know that food prices are up,” Jill Biden remarked. “I go to the grocery store when I’m in Wilmington. And I raised three kids, and did the food shopping for how many years before we got to this job? It’s not like I don’t know.”

Jill Biden campaigning in luxury dresses and posing on the cover of Vogue conflicts with this message, however, especially as Americans struggle to afford basic necessities.

Jill Biden’s Kristian Silk Tuxedo Dress costs $4,990, and she paired it with Irene Neuwirth earrings that apparently cost anywhere from $4,550 to $4,600. Her outfit totals approximately ten thousand dollars, roughly double the annual cost of groceries.

The average cost of groceries in 2023 was about $415.53 per month, according to a move.org study, which amounts to $4,986.36 annually.

The article laments how Americans “want their country to work” so they can “buy groceries and gas.” The author’s attempt to connect with ordinary Americans is followed by glossy photos of FLOTUS donned in expensive outfits, from Ralph Lauren dresses to Coach trench coats.

“Every campaign is important, and every campaign is hard,” shares Dr. Jill Biden, the first lady and Vogue’s August cover subject. Whatever happens between now and November, it is Jill Biden who will remain the president’s closest confidant and advocate. https://t.co/y6WcDbsWtf pic.twitter.com/4LQFUzoVx6 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) July 1, 2024

Vogue details the First Lady’s time on the campaign trail and her purported commitment to “democracy.”

For Vogue’s August issue, Dr. Biden talks about the most pressing issues in this election—the economy, reproductive rights, and the state of democracy. “We will decide our future,” she says of women voters, perhaps the most critical constituency this fall. https://t.co/UVge6Po7yY — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) July 1, 2024

After increasing from 1.4% year-over-year in January 2021, inflation spiked to 9% under Biden’s administration in June 2022. Rural Americans, a group that largely votes Republican, reported experiencing the brunt of inflation the most, according to a 2023 Ipsos tracker.

It’s not only those in rural America who are displeased with Biden’s economy: a 2023 Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll discovered that only 36% of those polled approved of “Biden’s economic performance.” (RELATED: Runaway Inflation Under Biden Just Reached A New Milestone)