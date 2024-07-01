Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said Monday the Biden administration sought a quick Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity and “got it good and hard.”

The Supreme Court ruled in former President Donald Trump’s immunity appeal that presidents have immunity from prosecution for “official acts” taken in office. Kennedy called the 6-3 decision authored by Chief Justice John Roberts “predictable.” (RELATED: ‘A Win For President Trump’: Jonathan Turley Says Supreme Court Immunity Ruling Is Blow To Jack Smith)

“I would make three points: Number one, remember it was the Justice Department that overreached and asked for this opinion and the Justice Department got it, they got it good and hard,” Kennedy told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “Number two, you didn’t have to be Oliver Wendell Scalia to see this opinion coming. It was predictable because it’s the law. The Constitution and common sense demonstrate that the Justice Department can’t prosecute a president, not criminally, for an official act. It can for a personal act.”

WATCH:

John Kennedy Says Justice Department ‘Got It Good And Hard’ In SCOTUS Immunity Decision pic.twitter.com/hsxK3UJgnm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 1, 2024

“Now, if the Justice Department wants to prosecute a president for his behavior, the Justice Department has the burden of proving that it’s a personal act and the Supreme Court said we’re not going to do your work for you,” Kennedy continued.

Kennedy then turned attention to allegations regarding Biden’s mental condition. The president froze and made multiple verbal gaffes during Thursday’s debate against Trump.

“The third point I would make, Martha, remember, the Supreme Court sees what we see,” Kennedy said. “President Biden is losing this election. President Biden has neurodegenerative disease. He practically invents a new language every time he speaks. His family has serious legal problems. His staff, which is running the country, is more concerned about gas stoves and whether a man can breast-feed than it is about inflation or crime or the border or national security, and that’s why the president’s losing.”

“This case was political from the get-go,” Kennedy continued. “It was designed to help President Biden and I think the United States Supreme Court today said, ‘look, we don’t get involved in politics, we don’t want to get mixed up in this.’ That’s why it was such, in my opinion, an anodyne, predictable decision.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.