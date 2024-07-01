Nashville Predators Go Completely Nuclear Bringing In Stamkos, Marchessault, Skjei On First Day Of Free Agency

You ever gone nuclear on a bet? … That’s what the Nashville Predators are doing here.

The Nashville Predators went the hell off on the first day of NHL free agency, which was Monday, pulling in a trio of stars such as superstar Steven Stamkos, 2023 Conn Smythe winner Jonathan Marchessault and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skiej.

Stamkos becomes a Predator on a four-year deal that will see him with an $8 million salary. Marchessault will be joining Nashville on a five-year contract with an annual salary of $5.5 million. For Skiej, he’s inking a seven-year deal worth $7 million yearly. (RELATED: Florida Panthers Lock In Sam Reinhart, Guaranteeing They’ll Be A Stanley Cup Force Over The Next Decade: REPORT)

Making their day even crazier, the Preds also picked up backup goaltender Scott Wedgewood, doing so on a two-year, $3 million contract.

In Barry Trotz’s first season as general manager, Nashville made the postseason, ultimately losing in the first round.

STEVEN STAMKOS TO SMASHVILLE IS NOW OFFICIAL. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0zktYpGWzg — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 1, 2024

Steven Stamkos joins the Hockey Central panel following his new deal with Nashville. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/pQaLoTQCnw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 1, 2024

Brady Skjei 7 x $7M Nashville — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2024

The Preds definitely had a much better day than my Florida Panthers, we got slaughtered …

It’s been an extraordinarily busy day for the @FlaPanthers. Here’s where we stand as of now: pic.twitter.com/pdSn6niVGV — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) July 1, 2024

But in Bill Zito (general manager) I trust! GO CATS!