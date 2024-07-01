Editorial

Nashville Predators Go Completely Nuclear Bringing In Stamkos, Marchessault, Skjei On First Day Of Free Agency

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 30: A general view of the Nashville Predators jersey logo during the third period of the game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on December 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
You ever gone nuclear on a bet? … That’s what the Nashville Predators are doing here.

The Nashville Predators went the hell off on the first day of NHL free agency, which was Monday, pulling in a trio of stars such as superstar Steven Stamkos, 2023 Conn Smythe winner Jonathan Marchessault and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skiej.

Stamkos becomes a Predator on a four-year deal that will see him with an $8 million salary. Marchessault will be joining Nashville on a five-year contract with an annual salary of $5.5 million. For Skiej, he’s inking a seven-year deal worth $7 million yearly. (RELATED: Florida Panthers Lock In Sam Reinhart, Guaranteeing They’ll Be A Stanley Cup Force Over The Next Decade: REPORT)

Making their day even crazier, the Preds also picked up backup goaltender Scott Wedgewood, doing so on a two-year, $3 million contract.

In Barry Trotz’s first season as general manager, Nashville made the postseason, ultimately losing in the first round.

The Preds definitely had a much better day than my Florida Panthers, we got slaughtered …

But in Bill Zito (general manager) I trust! GO CATS!