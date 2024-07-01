Pollster Nate Silver characterized certain Democrats as “fucking cowards” who “should be shunned from public life” for not letting the country know about President Joe Biden’s mental state in a podcast posted to YouTube on Sunday.

Biden, during a Thursday debate with former President Donald Trump, spoke with a raspy voice and trailed off, prompting worries regarding his age and fitness for another term in office. Silver, on “Risky Business,” called for Biden to drop out and said people in the Democratic Party should face ramifications for being tight-lipped about the president’s competence. (RELATED: Biden Lies That No Troops Have Died Under His Watch)

WATCH:

Nate Silver Calls Dems ‘F*cking Cowards’ Who ‘Should Be Shunned From Public’ For Not Speaking Out About Biden pic.twitter.com/zrOnHTOVUE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 1, 2024

“Trump still has his political animal instincts intact and, like, I’m not sure Biden even has that anymore,” Silver said. “He couldn’t deliver his canned lines, he couldn’t deliver his closing statement. And as you know, when people get older … they can have days, maybe half the time, two-thirds of the time, three quarters of the time where they act like their old self. Or maybe they do in most capacities in their life. But it’s not good enough when you’re the American president and running to be president for another four fucking years.”

“It’s just irresponsible. The people in the White House who have not spoken up about this publicly should be shunned from public life, frankly,” he continued. “I mean, seriously, some of them will write big magazine exposés and get book deals and things like that. They’re fucking cowards. If you’re in the White House and you think you’re a fucking patriot, come fucking forward and tell us what Joe Biden’s really like, right? Don’t get a fucking book deal in two years and then say how much you knew all along. You’re a fucking coward if you’re not, like, willing to speak or defend him or say, ‘Look, I’m being honest and I’m going to tell you that like it’s actually not that bad.’ That’s fine too, but there are a lot of fucking cowards in the Democratic party.”

The New York Times editorial board urged Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race following the debate. Attempts to replace the president with an alternative Democratic candidate would probably face practical, political and even legal obstacles.

Silver called for Biden to contemplate dropping out in June amid dismal polling, noting in a post on X that the president’s withdrawal would be a substantial risk, but that it’s possible remaining in the running could be even more risky.

“Biden just hit a new all-time low in approval (37.4%) at 538 yesterday,” Silver posted. “Dropping out would be a big risk. But there’s some threshold below which continuing to run is a bigger risk. Are we there yet? I don’t know. But it’s more than fair to ask.”

“What’s clearer IMO [in my opinion] is that Democrats would have been better served if Biden had decided a year ago not to seek a second term, which would have allowed them to have some semblance of a primary process and give voters a say among the many popular Democrats across the country,” he added.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.