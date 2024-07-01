Media

People Can’t Stop Saying Biden’s Staff Spray Tanned Him

President Joe Biden at the White House

[Screenshot/Fox News/"The Ingraham Angle"]

Hailey Gomez General Assignment Reporter
During President Joe Biden’s speech Monday addressing the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity, users online could not stop commenting on Biden’s alleged newly tanned face.

Some users on Twitter bypassed the president’s thoughts on the SCOTUS ruling, calling out how Biden’s appearance changed from his debate last week against former President Donald Trump. New York Magazine White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi took to Twitter to post a picture of the president during his speech, commenting on the “bronzer” she believed him to be wearing. (RELATED: Supreme Court Rules Trump ‘Entitled To Immunity’ From Prosecution For Official Acts)

Fox News’ Bill Melugin teased how Biden must have either been “in the sun quite a bit” or that a staffer “hit him with some bronzer.”

Others online additionally questioned if the president had gotten a spray tan over the weekend.

Co-Host of Breaking Points, Saagar Enjeti, highlighted how Biden refused to take questions following his speech, commenting on the “scripted” message while being “caked in makeup.”

During his debate against Trump last Thursday, Biden spoke in a raspy voice and gaffed multiple times. Roughly midway through the debate, legacy media outlets such as CBS and NBC began to tweet that sources were telling them Biden was suffering from a cold he contracted before the night.