People Can’t Stop Saying Biden’s Staff Spray Tanned Him

During President Joe Biden’s speech Monday addressing the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity, users online could not stop commenting on Biden’s alleged newly tanned face.

Some users on Twitter bypassed the president’s thoughts on the SCOTUS ruling, calling out how Biden’s appearance changed from his debate last week against former President Donald Trump. New York Magazine White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi took to Twitter to post a picture of the president during his speech, commenting on the “bronzer” she believed him to be wearing. (RELATED: Supreme Court Rules Trump ‘Entitled To Immunity’ From Prosecution For Official Acts)

Somebody at the White House finally applied bronzer to the president pic.twitter.com/PrmF4sTKAH — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) July 1, 2024

Fox News’ Bill Melugin teased how Biden must have either been “in the sun quite a bit” or that a staffer “hit him with some bronzer.”

Biden has been in the sun quite a bit since the debate or they hit him with some bronzer. Huge difference from last week. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 1, 2024

Others online additionally questioned if the president had gotten a spray tan over the weekend.

Takeaway: With fresh spray tan, Joe Biden reads teleprompter from White House — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) July 1, 2024

Did Joe Biden get a spray tan? pic.twitter.com/j9La3EdTlp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 1, 2024

Yea they’re going to have to drop the “orange man” attack after tonight! Wow! That’s more spray tan than SEC sorority girls during rush week! pic.twitter.com/x0u8xeuXXJ — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) July 1, 2024

They gave Biden a spray tan because he looked like a corpse during the debate ☠️ Debate vs. Just now: pic.twitter.com/DSP4ZfRbsM — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 2, 2024

The spray tan ain’t fooling anyone pic.twitter.com/W96sbxloY0 — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) July 2, 2024

Next time Joe, just let an Alabama sorority girl apply your spray tan. This is just embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/F2bjXE8fT2 — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) July 2, 2024

They gave Biden a spray tan to make him look younger 🤣 pic.twitter.com/R2osDeHimX — Jess (@jessiprincey) July 1, 2024

Co-Host of Breaking Points, Saagar Enjeti, highlighted how Biden refused to take questions following his speech, commenting on the “scripted” message while being “caked in makeup.”

Not a single question taken by Joe Biden in his first remarks. Entirely scripted, short, literally caked in make up Opposite of inspiring — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) July 1, 2024

During his debate against Trump last Thursday, Biden spoke in a raspy voice and gaffed multiple times. Roughly midway through the debate, legacy media outlets such as CBS and NBC began to tweet that sources were telling them Biden was suffering from a cold he contracted before the night.