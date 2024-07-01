LAUREN BOWMAN BIS: Strip Clubs, Casinos, Bars And Gas Stations On Nevada’s Voter Roll

While some states have improved their election process, others have failed to make reforms and are doomed to repeat the mistakes of 2020. One of those states is Nevada.

This key battleground state is set up for another chaotic election in 2024. The state will continue its disastrous 2020 policy of automatically mailing a ballot to every active registered voter. You read that right: Live ballots will be pushed through the U.S. Post Office to every active registered voter, not just voters who requested them. (RELATED: J. CHRISTIAN ADAMS: Elections Should Not be Conducted In Darkness)

To run an election by automatic vote-by-mail requires near-perfect voter rolls. Unfortunately, Nevada has thousands of errors on its voter roll.

Don’t take my word for it. Let the video evidence speak for itself.

I visited and searched for registered voters at some of these ridiculous commercial addresses listed as voters’ residences with a camera crew. Spoiler alert: I didn’t find the registered voter living at these addresses.

Most of the time I was met with bewilderment by people who worked at these businesses. When I visited the Red Dragon Casino and asked if they knew the voter who listed it as their residence, not only did the woman who worked there not know him, but she looked at me baffled as she told me: “This is a casino.”

Unfortunately, that is not the only casino on the voter rolls. Binion’s Gambling Hall located on the famous Las Vegas downtown Freemont Street is also claimed as a residence by a Nevada voter.

Other times I was met with laughter. For instance, when I walked into a bar looking for some voters, the bartender laughed and said, “I don’t even recognize the name.”

Other addresses I visited on the voter roll include the Larry Flynt Hustler Club, the Las Vegas airport, fast food restaurants, 7-Elevens, Walgreens, and vacant lots. Despite these obvious errors on the Nevada voter roll, it will be used to automatically mail ballots to all the active registered voters.

But this investigation only scratches the surface of improper addresses on Nevada’s voter roll.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation has identified some of the most bizarre addresses that seem implausible to be residences on the Nevada voter roll. And there are many more addresses on the voter roll that need to be investigated and fixed by Nevada election officials. The sampling of addresses we investigated prove that election officials are failing to maintain accurate voter rolls.

The foundation has filed lawsuits against Washoe and Clark County to force the election officials to investigate and resolve these problems on the voter roll. Sadly, instead of working to fix the problem election officials are fighting against doing the bare minimum of investigating these addresses.

These errors on Nevada’s voter roll need to be fixed before ballots for the 2024 election hit the mail. That work can start today.

Nevada’s experiment with automatic vote-by-mail has failed. Nevada should change its laws to move to a more secure and accurate system. But until that happens, Nevada’s counties can at least investigate and fix improper addresses including — vacant lots, strip clubs, casinos, gas stations, and fast-food restaurants — from the voter roll.

Lauren Bowman Bis is the Director of Communications of the Public Interest Legal Foundation. Before joining the Foundation, she was a member of President Trump’s White House Communications team and his 2020 re-election campaign.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

