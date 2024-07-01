ERIKA AHERN: Subdued Pride Month Was A Win For American Families

As June has now passed, American families can celebrate an unexpected win.

Compared to the turbulence of “pride month” in recent years, this year was relatively quiet and subdued. Across the board, in the private sector and in public life, advocacy against an ideologically charged month of June has enjoyed marked success. Corporate LGBTQ advertising has diminished; pro-family and marriage bills are on the rise; and businesses are rejecting woke calendar politics and sticking to their bottom line. (RELATED: REP. MICHAEL CLOUD: It’s Time To Eradicate Divisive DEI Programs From Government)

The change in professional sports is a prime example. Last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers were one of 29 out of 30 Major League Baseball teams that hosted a pride night. At their event, the Dodgers honored the anti-Catholic hate group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI).

The SPI is a group of queer and transgender men dressed as nuns who insult the Catholic Church with hateful performances, such as pole dancing on a crucifix. CatholicVote initiated an ad campaign to inform the public about the Dodgers’ recognition of the SPI, and they were not happy about it. Fans, families and bishops criticized the Dodgers for their support of the anti-Catholic group.

This year, the Dodgers toned down their pride night, and many teams noticeably reduced their promotion of “pride month” on social media. Baseball teams are starting to get the message: Americans want to see good baseball without being subjected to identity politics.

Consumer goods companies have also shifted gears in response to intense pushback from customers. Last year, Bud Light launched a marketing campaign starring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, which many viewed as insulting to women. As a result, the company experienced a massive decrease in sales, with significant customer boycotts. This June, Bud Light has not only refrained from having LGBT activists in its ads, but also didn’t once mention “pride month” on social media.

The retail giant Target, for its part, came under intense criticism last year for its “pride month” advertising, with customers boycotting the company for its in-your-face pride section and trans clothing, such as tuck-friendly swimsuits. And this year, Target has limited its pride-themed items to select stores.

Corporations seem to have learned that Americans do not want to see rainbow-washed advertising everywhere they turn. Indeed, a recent survey demonstrates that 30% of consumer goods stores are toning down pride marketing this year.

The backlash against these industries for flaunting their “pride” reflects a broader national backlash against the nonstop onslaught of LGBTQ ideology being pushed in every aspect of life. Whether it be in stores, lockers, or libraries, Americans are resisting the LGBTQ indoctrination that is forced upon them and their children. Twenty-five states have passed bills protecting minors from interventions like hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgery which do irreversible damage. These bills and others are being introduced because there are countless Americans who will not stand by and allow their kids to be force-fed LGBTQ ideology. (RELATED: ROOKE: Meet The Organization Responsible For Pride Rainbows All Over Your City’s Sidewalks)

In the courts, there has been pushback against the woke LGBTQ agenda as well. The Biden administration’s recent changes to Title IX allow men to compete in women’s sports, have full access to female bathrooms and to live in a dorm room with women. This month, two judges blocked these changes from being enacted in 10 states: Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Idaho and Montana.

And a simple way communities are reclaiming the month of June is through CatholicVote’s “Hide the Pride” campaign. In its third year, “Hide the Pride” is a parent-led effort to check out LGBTQ books prominently displayed in their libraries. Patrons then return the books after “pride month” ends. It is movements like this that let decision-makers know many Americans are not on board with the ideology forced upon us.

This June has come and gone with significantly less public attention given to “pride month.” Thankfully, American families have made the point to professional sports teams, corporations and the government that “pride month” needs a dose of humility.

Erika J. Ahern is an accomplished Catholic journalist, staff writer and podcast co-host for CatholicVote’s The LOOP.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

