Paul George Reportedly Signs 4-Year, $212 Million Contract With 76ers … Can They Finally Get Over The Hump?

The Sixers just made a power move!

Paul George, a free agent forward going into this offseason, has signed a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a report early Monday morning from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Featuring a player option for the 2027-28 season, George heads back to the Eastern Conference in a partnership with fellow superstars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in a chase for the Boston Celtics’ crown, and to hold off other franchises such as the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks, and sleepers like the Miami Heat. (RELATED: Chris Paul Inks 1-Year, $11 Million-Plus Deal With Spurs That Will See Him Pair Up With Victor Wembanyama: REPORT)

Both George and CAA’s Aaron Mintz, his agent, met Sunday night with the Sixers in Los Angeles. The Philly franchise had a contingent of owner Josh Harris, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, general manager Elton Brand, 76ers legend Julius Erving and front office executive Peter Dinwiddie, per ESPN. Paul is familiar with and a friend of Dinwiddie’s, stemming from his days in Indiana.

George’s deal comes after negotiations broke down between himself and the Los Angeles Clippers organization, where he spent the last five seasons.

BREAKING: Free agent F Paul George has agreed on a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. George committed in a meeting with Sixers officials and returns East to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in pursuit of an NBA title. pic.twitter.com/pkCfGu3hyp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

A big three of George, Embiid and Maxey … can the Sixers finally get over the hump?

Just a couple of years ago, I would’ve said yes, but with the Eastern Conference turning uber-competitive like the West nowadays, I think we’re looking at a completely wide open field.