76ers Lock In Tyrese Maxey On $204M Deal To Add To What’s Already Been A Glorious Start To The Offseason: REPORT

The Sixers ain’t playing around, that’s clear.

All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a five-year maximum contract extension worth $204 million, according to a Monday report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Maxey along with Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, his agent, waited things out with the Sixers for a year to give them the flexibility to maximize their salary cap space. Now, the two sides have reached their goal with a completed deal. The extension comes after the 23-year-old’s breakout season which saw him become an All-Star. (RELATED: Paul George Reportedly Signs 4-Year, $212 Million Contract With 76ers … Can They Finally Get Over The Hump?)

The extension can be formalized by Maxey after the NBA’s free agency signing moratorium comes to an end Saturday. The contract doesn’t feature an option, per ESPN.

After a done deal, Maxey is now set to form a ‘Big 3’ with MVP center Joel Embiid and All-Star forward Paul George.

ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey has agreed in principle on a five-year, $204 million maximum contract extension. pic.twitter.com/rBT8Tpkvg8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

Like I said in my Paul George piece …

“A big three of George, Embiid and Maxey” MY LATEST: Paul George Reportedly Signs 4-Year, $212 Million Contract With 76ers … Can They Finally Get Over The Hump? https://t.co/40yXmWbq5A — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) July 1, 2024

I see the Eastern Conference being completely wide open, so it’s still cloudy on whether or not the Sixers can get over the hump to win a championship, but I will say this: I like the Sixers a hell of a lot more than I have in the past several seasons.

I mean … this has to be the best chance that Joel Embiid has ever been given to win a ring, right?

Philadelphia 76ers fans should be excited, for sure. But just remember, the Celtics, the Knicks, the Bucks, the Pacers, the Cavaliers, the Heat and so on are still out there … the East is loaded.