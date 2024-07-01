Editorial

76ers Lock In Tyrese Maxey On $204M Deal To Add To What’s Already Been A Glorious Start To The Offseason: REPORT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles during the first half against the New York Knicks in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
The Sixers ain’t playing around, that’s clear.

All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a five-year maximum contract extension worth $204 million, according to a Monday report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Maxey along with Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, his agent, waited things out with the Sixers for a year to give them the flexibility to maximize their salary cap space. Now, the two sides have reached their goal with a completed deal. The extension comes after the 23-year-old’s breakout season which saw him become an All-Star. (RELATED: Paul George Reportedly Signs 4-Year, $212 Million Contract With 76ers … Can They Finally Get Over The Hump?)

The extension can be formalized by Maxey after the NBA’s free agency signing moratorium comes to an end Saturday. The contract doesn’t feature an option, per ESPN.

After a done deal, Maxey is now set to form a ‘Big 3’ with MVP center Joel Embiid and All-Star forward Paul George.

Like I said in my Paul George piece …

I see the Eastern Conference being completely wide open, so it’s still cloudy on whether or not the Sixers can get over the hump to win a championship, but I will say this: I like the Sixers a hell of a lot more than I have in the past several seasons.

I mean … this has to be the best chance that Joel Embiid has ever been given to win a ring, right?

Philadelphia 76ers fans should be excited, for sure. But just remember, the Celtics, the Knicks, the Bucks, the Pacers, the Cavaliers, the Heat and so on are still out there … the East is loaded.