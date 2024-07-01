Check Out The Most Insane Sentence In The History Of Polling

There was no shortage of wild commentary following the first presidential debate.

President Joe Biden’s performance was so disastrous that the press had little of their usual bluster left over for Donald Trump. With rumors circling all weekend whether Biden will even run again, for once, it’s actually appropriate to say Republicans “pounced.”

After the initial shock, Dems and the media tried to walk back their original reaction: “Biden’s old, but Trump’s a liar,” quickly became the new, settled narrative. But the most absurd spin came courtesy of a Democracy Corps survey of Democratic-leaners’ reactions to the debate.

“President Biden was hurt badly by the debate, but Donald Trump didn’t benefit on any measure, except the vote,” reads a summary of the survey report. Politico hilariously felt the need to explain this as the “measurement of which candidate voters would choose on a ballot before and after the debate.”

Behold, the most remarkable sentence in the annals of polling. pic.twitter.com/v5LhRIYYEj — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 30, –

Like me, you probably had to read that through a few times to grasp just how ridiculous it really is. But yes, it’s really implying that “the vote,” is simply a meaningless afterthought. I guess that’s what happens when you’re confident the whole thing is rigged anyway. (RELATED: Watch ‘RIGGED’ Today)

Don’t worry, Dems. Things aren’t that bad. This “liar vs. senile” shtick can still fly. Trump didn’t even benefit. The only thing he gained was the support of the voters. And it’s not like that matters anymore.