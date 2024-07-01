‘Married at First Sight New Zealand’ Star Andrew Jury Dies In Custody Hours Before Scheduled Court Appearance

“Married at First Sight New Zealand” star Andrew Jury passed away Thursday while detained at Mt. Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland, New Zealand, The New Zealand Herald reported.

Andrew died at the age of 33, just hours before a scheduled court appearance, according to The New Zealand Herald. He was facing several charges at the time of his death, including assault with intent to injure and possession of an offensive weapon. Roy Jury, his father, expressed confusion about the circumstances surrounding his son’s death.

“It should have been a red flag when Andy stopped communicating with family and friends,” Roy said, the outlet reported. “I and Andy’s extended family and friends are deeply saddened and bewildered by this distressing event.” (RELATED: Reality TV Sean Garinger Star Dies Tragically At Age 20: REPORT)

‘Married at First Sight New Zealand’ Star Andrew Jury Dead at 33 | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/kMnKkRKTja — TMZ (@TMZ) July 1, 2024

The general manager of Mt Eden prison, Dion Paki, confirmed that despite the efforts of medical and emergency staff, Andrew passed away on the morning of June 27. The details surrounding the exact cause of his death have not been disclosed, The New Zealand Herald stated.

“It’s with the heaviest hearts we’ve come together to acknowledge the passing of Andrew Jury. We had the absolute pleasure of filming and participating in a show which leaves us intricately linked for a lifetime,” Andrew’s former reality TV castmates said in a joint statement to The New Zealand Herald. “Despite his struggles, Andrew was always friendly and the life of the party during our shared experience and he really valued his time on the show.