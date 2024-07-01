Robert Kraft Donates $1 Million To Yeshiva University After Cutting Support For Columbia University

Robert Kraft donated $1 million to Yeshiva University after cutting ties with Columbia University, Fox News reported.

The owner of the New England Patriots donated to support Jewish students by facilitating the transfer of those seeking the esteemed educational environment and supportive community Yeshiva offers, according to Fox News. The donation comes as a response to the increasing antisemitism on U.S. college campuses.

Kraft, driven by a recent uptick in anti-Israel protests following conflicts between Israel and Hamas, seeks to create a safer, more inclusive educational environment, the outlet reported. He underscored his commitment to fighting hatred by responding to demonstrations at his alma mater, Columbia University. It was reported he didn’t feel “comfortable supporting the university until corrective action is taken.”

In addition to his educational philanthropy, Kraft has been a prominent figure in anti-hate efforts through his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. The foundation, which he launched with a $20 million initial investment, received a substantial boost with Kraft committing an additional $100 million in late 2023, Fox News reported. (RELATED: New England Patriots Owner Reveals If He’s Cheering For Tom Brady In The Super Bowl)

Located in New York City, Yeshiva University is home to over 7,400 students, both undergraduates and graduates. The new scholarship program will not only assist in accommodating more students but also aims to cultivate leaders who advocate for unity and respect, according to Fox News.