Former Trump Advisor Steve Bannon Taken Into Custody At Federal Prison

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon reported to prison Monday and is now officially in custody, according to The Associated Press.

Bannon will serve a four-month sentence for his conviction on contempt of Congress charges for ignoring a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee. The Supreme Court declined on Friday to postpone his sentence while he appeals the conviction.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed Monday that he is now in custody, according to the AP. He began his sentence at Federal Correctional Institute Danbury just before noon, ABC News reported. (RELATED: Supreme Court Denies Steve Bannon’s Request To Stay Out Of Jail)

“I am proud to go to prison,” Bannon said before entering the prison, according to ABC News. “If this is what it takes the stand up to tyranny, if this way it takes the stand up to the Garland corrupt criminal DOJ, if this is what it takes to stand up to Nancy Pelosi, if this is what it takes to stand up to Joe Biden to Joe Biden, I’m proud to do it.”

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Trump ally Steve Bannon is officially in custody to serve 4-month sentence on contempt charges, Bureau of Prisons says. — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 1, 2024

In May, a federal appeals court upheld Bannon’s conviction. Bannon’s attorneys have indicated they intend to seek an en banc rehearing before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals or review by the Supreme Court

“There is also no denying the fact that the government seeks to imprison Mr. Bannon for the four-month period immediately preceding the November presidential election,” they told the Supreme Court in their emergency application. “There is no reason for that outcome in a case that presents substantial legal issues.”

