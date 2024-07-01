Tobias Harris Leaves Championship 76ers For Literally The Worst In The NBA In The Pistons: REPORT

I guess you gotta get that money, but yikes!

Tobias Harris, a free agent forward, has agreed on a two-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $52 million, according to a Monday report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Turning 32 years old July 15, Harris had been with the Philadelphia 76ers since the 2019 trade deadline when he came from the Los Angeles Clippers. Since entering the league as the 2011 NBA Draft’s No. 19 pick, Harris has been traded four times in the midseason. (RELATED: 76ers Lock In Tyrese Maxey On $204M Deal To Add To What’s Already Been A Glorious Start To The Offseason: REPORT)

Following the trade, Harris inked a five-year, $180 million contract extension to find himself a long-term home in Philly, officially coming to an end after this past season to enter into unrestricted free agency.

For the Sixers in the 2023-24 campaign, Harris tallied a stat line of 17.2 points-per-game, 6.5 rebounds-per-game and 3.1 assists-per-game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 35.3% from behind the three-point line. He’s also been durable, competing in at least 70 contests in four of the past five seasons.

Free agent Tobias Harris lands with the Detroit Pistons on a two-year, $52 million deal, sources tell ESPN. An ideal fit on the floor and in the locker room for a young, developing roster. pic.twitter.com/gXgExmIroN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

I’m sure Sixers fans are crying a river after setting up a sexy ‘Big 3’ … *obvious sarcasm*

“A big three of George, Embiid and Maxey” MY LATEST: Paul George Reportedly Signs 4-Year, $212 Million Contract With 76ers … Can They Finally Get Over The Hump? https://t.co/40yXmWbq5A — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) July 1, 2024

Get your money, Tobias, but you’re in for one hell of a rough time in Detroit.