Video Shows Man Stuck In Overhead Bin After Boeing Flight Suffers Severe Turbulence

The Spanish carrier announced plans for a replacement flight departing from Madrid to transport the passengers stranded in Brazil to their final destination in Uruguay, CNN reported. In total, 30 of the 325 passengers on board were injured due to the turbulence that struck while the aircraft was over the Atlantic Ocean, according to TMZ. The incident left the cabin in disarray, with oxygen masks dangling and ceiling panels knocked loose, reminiscent of a scene from a horror movie according to passengers who spoke to local Uruguayan media outlets. (RELATED: Horrifying Video Shows Flames Shoot From Boeing Aircraft’s Engine)

#INCIDENTE | Al menos 30 pasajeros resultaron heridos cuando el vuelo UX045 de Air Europa, un Boeing 787-9 que viajaba de Madrid a Montevideo, encontró severas turbulencias temprano esta mañana.

Tras el incidente, el vuelo fue desviado a Natal, Brasil, donde los heridos… pic.twitter.com/ksXFTxB49d — Aviación Guayaquil (@AviacionGYE) July 1, 2024

“Our flight UX045 bound for Montevideo has been diverted to the Natal airport (in Brazil) due to strong turbulence,” Air Europa said in a post on Twitter, CNN reported. “The plane has landed normally and those who sustained different types of injuries are already being treated.”

Following the incident, the Boeing jet was diverted to the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte. The injured passengers were taken to Monsenhor Walfredo Gurgel Hospital in Natal for treatment of injuries, which varied in severity, according to TMZ. This incident adds to the series of troubles Boeing has faced. One such incident involved the death of a man aboard a Singapore Airlines flight in May 2024, which also encountered unexpected severe turbulence.