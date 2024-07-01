‘A Win For President Trump’: Jonathan Turley Says Supreme Court Immunity Ruling Is Blow To Jack Smith

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said former President Donald Trump secured a victory over special counsel Jack Smith after the Supreme Court ruled on his claims of immunity.

The high court ruled Monday that presidents have immunity for “official acts” taken in office. Turley said that the 6-3 decision authored by Chief Justice John Roberts was a setback for Smith, since lower courts would need to determine whether Trump’s conduct during the challenge fell under the protections. (RELATED: ‘Too Narrow’: Jonathan Turley Rips Supreme Court For Ducking ‘Fundamental Issue’ In Censorship Case)

“The court did not go with absolute immunity on everything but did say there is absolute immunity when it comes to core constitutional powers.” Turley told America’s Newsroom co-host Dana Perino and guest co-host Bret Baier. “We’re still going through the opinion to see if there is any assistance on where that line is to be drawn. This case is going to have to go back to the district court, which is going to have to try to thread this needle to determine what in the case would not fall under these protections, but this is obviously a win for President Trump in the sense that the special counsel was arguing, as with the lower court, that there was very little immunity here to be concerned with.”

“The counsel for the government was assuring the court that they really didn’t have much to be concerned with here in terms of any changes in the status of the case. That’s clearly not what won the day.” Turley continued. “The court here is saying we do need lines here, drawn to protect presidents so they have some breathing room, and you have to sort of wonder how the context affected the justices. If they want to look at the implications of leaving presidents without protection, they just need to look around the country.”

Smith secured an indictment lat August against Trump in Washington, D.C., relating to his alleged efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election. (RELATED: Jonathan Turley Says ‘Chilling Effect’ Still Exists For Trump Despite Juan Merchan Partially Lifting Gag Order)

“Even though Manhattan was not a federal case, it was a political prosecution in the view of many of us that was rather raw and open,” Turley continued. “And so this is a context that must have concentrated the minds of these justices as they did what Justice Gorsuch said, and try to write for the ages, to have something not for this case but for future cases and future presidents.”

A Manhattan jury convicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsification of business records on May 30 in the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

