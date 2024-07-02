America Set For Wildly Hot Weather On Its Birthday

America is set for wildly hot weather in two major regions July 4, 2024.

Temperatures are expected to rise to exceedingly high temperatures Thursday in parts of the West and southern U.S. as the country celebrates its 248th birthday, according to CNN.

In California and Oregon, temperatures are expected to reach between 10 and 15 degrees hotter than normal, the outlet reported. The California Central Valley is predicted to hit high temperatures in the 100s and 110s. 115-degree weather will likely scorch desert areas in Southern California, Nevada and Arizona.

4th of July travelers to feel the heat. Temperatures are expected near or above 100 degrees from coast to coast. ABC’s Somara Theodore has more.https://t.co/jz2quawrtc — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 29, 2024

From Texas and Oklahoma to North Carolina and South Carolina, temperatures are forecast to surge five to 10 degrees hotter than normal, according to the outlet. The temperature in Dallas is expected to reach 101 degrees, which would mark the fourth day in a row the city saw triple digits on the thermometer. Typically, Dallas sees a temperature of 94 degrees this time of year.

In Portland, Oregon, temperatures are set to climb 25 degrees hotter than normal. The heat will hit the mid-90s on Independence Day and is expected to spike to nearly 100 degrees Friday, CNN reported. (RELATED: ‘Slew Of Tornadoes’ Heads For Central US)

In Atlanta, Georgia, the city has recorded 11 days of temperatures at or above 90 degrees. Atlanta will likely see 94 degrees Thursday, according to the outlet.

Southern states will suffer nearly oppressive heat index values above 100 degrees, meaning the thermometer may not read in triple digits, but the humidity will feel as though it did. Caution is recommended as excessive humidity may cause heat-related illness, according to CNN.

Morning thunderstorms are forecast for other U.S. regions including the Mississippi Valley and the Midwest, the outlet reported. The potentially damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and possible tornadoes could also reach portions of the Ohio Valley and the Northeast. Sections of Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas may also experience storms in the afternoon and evening.