Iconic Rock Singer Ann Wilson Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Postpones Royal Flush Tour

The iconic lead singer of the rock band Heart announced she is battling cancer and will be taking a break from performing to undergo treatment. In a statement posted on Instagram, Wilson revealed she had surgery to remove a cancerous growth and, following her doctor’s advice, will undergo preventive chemotherapy.

“I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & I’ve decided to do it,” Wilson wrote. “And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.”

As a result, Heart has postponed the remaining shows of their Royal Flush Tour in North America to 2025. Wilson expressed regret over the necessity of the postponements but reassured fans all previously purchased tickets would be honored at the rescheduled dates.

“To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs,” Wilson continued. “Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can.”

The singer then thanked her fans for their support and said she would be back onstage soon.

“This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing,” Wilson added. “Love, Ann Wilson. Respectfully, this is the last public statement I’d like to make on the matter.” (RELATED: Gina Bellman Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis)

The tour, which included over 50 performances across various U.S. and Canadian cities, was set to feature shows with other rock legends like Def Leppard and Journey, according to The Associated Press (AP). It remains unclear if these bands will join Heart at the rescheduled performances. Earlier this year, Heart also canceled the European leg of the tour due to Wilson’s need for a routine but time-sensitive medical procedure.

Ann Wilson, along with her sister Nancy Wilson, has been a prominent figure in rock music since the 1970s, delivering hits such as “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You” and “Alone.” The Wilson sisters were recognized with a lifetime achievement award by the Recording Academy in 2023, solidifying their status as Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, according to AP.