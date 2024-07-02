Archaeologists Discover Ancient Relic Possibly Connected To Moses And The Ten Commandments

Archaeologists from the University of Innsbruck discovered an ancient relic possibly connected to Moses and the Ten Commandments, Fox News reported.

Archaeologists made a significant discovery at a chapel site in southern Austria, according to Fox News. They unearthed a marble shrine containing an ancient ivory box that may have connections to biblical events, particularly the giving of the Ten Commandments to Moses. This find was located under an altar inside a chapel at the summit of Burgbichl, a small hill in the municipality of Irschen in the Carinthian Drava Valley.

The ivory box, around 1,500 years old and decorated with Christian motifs, is a rare artifact. The lead archaeologist Gerald Grabherr noted that their discovery during the excavations is exceptionally rare.

Archaeologists discover ancient relic believed to be tied to Moses and the Ten Commandments https://t.co/cQ12fbHH4C — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 3, 2024

“We know of around 40 ivory boxes of this kind worldwide and, as far as I know, the last time one of these was found during excavations was around 100 years ago – the few pyxes that exist are either preserved in cathedral treasures or exhibited in museums,” Grabherr said, Fox News reported.

Another intriguing aspect of the box’s decoration is a motif showing a man in a chariot drawn by two horses, known as a biga, with the same divine hand pulling the figure into the heavens, Fox News reported. Grabherr suggests this represents the ascension of Christ, linking Old Testament themes with those of the New Testament, a typical practice in late antiquity. However, this specific portrayal of Christ’s Ascension is unique and adds a distinctive aspect to the artifact’s historical and artistic value.

The excavation site also revealed two Christian churches, a cistern and various personal items from the former inhabitants of the area. These findings suggest that during the decline of the Roman Empire, people sought refuge in more defensible hilltop locations, moving away from the valleys. (RELATED: Archaeologists Find Lost 1800-Year-Old Statue In Surprising Condition)

“We assume that this is a depiction of the ascension of Christ, the fulfillment of the covenant with God. The depiction of scenes from the Old Testament and their connection with scenes from the New Testament is typical of late antiquity and thus fits in with our pyx; however, the depiction of the Ascension of Christ with a so-called biga, a two-horse chariot, is very special and previously unknown,” Grabherr added, Fox News stated.

Further investigations are planned to explore the origins of the ivory used in the box, as well as its metallic and wooden components, to gain more insights into its historical context and significance, according to Fox News.