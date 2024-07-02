Bob Good Narrowly Loses Primary Bid Against Trump-Backed Challenger, Says He Will Push For A Recount

Rep. Bob Good lost his Republican primary bid in Virginia’s 5th district against Republican state Sen. John McGuire, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, two weeks after the polls closed on June 18, the Associated Press reported.

The Virginia Board of Elections certified the election results on Tuesday, with McGuire winning by roughly 375 votes, 0.6% margin, according to the AP. Good said he would ask for a recount.

“In a race with nearly 63,000 votes that is separated by a 0.6% margin, Republican voters across the 5th District deserve to know that all legal votes have been accurately counted,” Good’s campaign said in a statement. “We will vigorously pursue that objective over the coming days and weeks, as permitted by Virginia law.”

Trump endorsed McGuire, a former navy seal, in May after Good, who chairs the House Freedom Caucus, supported Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida during the presidential primary. Good later endorsed Trump in January after DeSantis dropped out of the race. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: New Primary Ad Attacks Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good For Lack Of ‘Faith’ In Trump)

It’s time for all hands on deck! pic.twitter.com/g80WYSj8QQ — Bob Good for Congress (@GoodForCongress) June 21, 2024

“My life is a testament to the fact that America is the greatest country on this planet and I’m so honored to have the chance to serve her again,” McGuire wrote in a post on X on June 19. “Thank you to my family, thank you to everyone who helped out on this campaign, thank you to the people who endorsed and supported me, and thank you to Donald J. Trump for believing in me. There are still a few votes left to count, but it’s clear that all paths end with a victory.”

“The entire DC Swamp was aligned against us with over $10 million in attack ads, but with your help we were able to make this race too close to call.” Good wrote in a post on the night of the election. “No matter the outcome, you’ve shown the DC Swamp that you won’t back down from standing for what’s right. Keep the faith and don’t stop fighting now.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: Rep. Bob Good’s Campaign Called Police On Trump Supporters Ousting Him From Pro-Trump Event)

Good suggested there were attempts to interfere with the voting process after the election was deemed too close to call.

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy also backed McGuire, Politico reported. Good was one of eight Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy in October 2023.

Other Republican members came to support the state senator, including Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia, Rep. William Timmons of South Carolina and Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio. Davidson serves as the whip for the House Freedom Caucus, and Timmons previously survived a Good-backed primary challenger.

Good did retain some endorsements among key GOP representatives. (RELATED: ‘It Was The Right Decision’: Two Wild Months Later, Freedom Caucus Chair Stands By His Vote To Oust McCarthy)

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida endorsed Good, calling him a “conservative fighter.” Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida also endorsed Good, saying “there are few people who actually live by conservative principles every single day and Bob Good is that person.”

Republican Reps. Chip Roy of Texas, Tim Burchett of Tennessee and Eli Crane of Arizona, among others, also endorsed Good.

