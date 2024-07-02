Dem Leaders Back ‘Squad’ Member One Week After Major Blow To Group

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark and Conference Chair Pete Aigular endorsed Missouri Representative Cori Bush’s reelection bid in a statement Tuesday.

This endorsement could be a much-needed lifeline for Bush, who is locked in a tough race with St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell for the Democratic nomination in Missouri’s first congressional district.

“We stand together to endorse Cori Bush for re-election as we collectively work hard to make life better for everyday Americans and battle the corrosive extreme MAGA Republican agenda,” a joint statement from the Democratic leaders read, according to a screenshot posted online by Axios congressional reporter Andrew Solender.

A recent poll showed that Bell had pulled ahead of Bush by one percent, closing a double-digit gap in support over the course of the campaign. (RELATED: ‘Squad’ Democrat Claimed She Cured Woman’s Tumors With Her Hands In Autobiography)

NEW: House Democratic leaders Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar endorse Cori Bush for reelection. “Cori has shown up for the people of St. Louis,” they say. Bush faces a tough primary challenge from prosecutor Wesley Bell. Confirms @Axios’ reporting: https://t.co/PssiDSqf1h pic.twitter.com/QdRAQ6Ttem — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 2, 2024

This set off alarm bells for Bush’s camp, especially following fellow ‘Squad’ member Jamaal Bowman’s recent loss in New York, where he was defeated by moderate George Latimer.

These Democrats are endangered partially due to their anti-Israel stances, Politico reported. Bush and Bowman were directly targeted by The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in their primary races, according to the outlet. Bowman was the first the first ‘Squad’ member to lose a primary election.

Missouri’s congressional primaries will be held on August 6, giving Bush roughly five weeks to turn this endorsement into another two-year term.