We’ve Been Given A Deep Dive Into The New College Football Video Game, And I’m About To Pass Out From Excitement

Dynasty mode is looking absolutely epic!

The month has arrived, ladies and gentlemen, with July being when “EA Sports College Football 25” releases. And with the date (July 19) being so close, Electronic Arts (EA) decided Tuesday to drop a deep dive into their Dynasty Mode. (RELATED: Alabama Is Still Paying Nick Saban Top Notch In Retirement: REPORT)

Like in the old versions of the college football video games, EA Sports wanted to give us the option of experiencing the life of a head coach, but they’ve clearly ratcheted things up. We’ll be able to build our own coach, completely customized, and then take him into the world of recruiting and coaching carousels. And it’s not just those elements; the entire dynasty mode has been gloriously upgraded.

Legendary college football broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit broke everything down for us in the video, and boy oh boy, is it epic.

WATCH:

In terms of sports, this has gotta be one of the most realistic games of all-time. We all remember how the old college football video games were with their dynasty modes. They were fun and gave us a lot of context for those times, but they’re nothing compared to what this is gonna be.

Daily Caller alum David Hookstead hit the nail right on the head: “You really used to be able to game the old modes in recruiting. Anyone who knew what they were doing could build a powerhouse within a couple of seasons. It no longer looks like that will be the case.”