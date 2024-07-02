Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner suggested in a Tuesday video that President Joe Biden utilize the Supreme Court’s Monday immunity ruling to prevent former President Donald Trump’s reelection.

The Supreme Court found in their ruling on Trump’s immunity appeal that presidents possess immunity from criminal prosecution for “official acts” they take while in office. Kirschner proposed on his YouTube channel three methods to beat Trump, the last of which appeared to be to use the ruling to ensure the former president cannot be reelected. (RELATED: Left-Wing DA, Biden DOJ Alum Secure Trump Conviction In Biden Donor’s Blue District Courtroom)

WATCH:

Ex-US Attorney Suggests Biden ‘Take Advantage’ Of New Immunity ‘Power’ To ‘Protect American Democracy’ From Trump pic.twitter.com/eoECFj6Tro — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 2, 2024



“This is going to sound like the stuff of Hollywood scripts, but it’s a conversation we need to have. President Biden can use his new power, power that the Supreme Court just bestowed on him,” Kirshner said. “Unfortunately, it is the power of lawlessness, lawlessness with impunity and immunity. He can use that power to protect American democracy against an avowed day-one dictator. Hard to imagine we’re having that conversation, but just imagine, friends, if Donald Trump retakes the reins of governmental power and he becomes the dictator he has promised us he will become.”

Kirschner then laid out what he believes Trump’s next presidential term would be like, claiming “he said he’s going to be all about revenge.”

“Can you imagine if that’s where we find ourselves, and we look back and we acknowledge that President Biden didn’t use the powers that the Supreme Court just granted him? Yes, it’s the power of lawlessness, but it is actually now a constitutional power that the Supreme Court has given all presidents,” he continued. “Can you imagine if America is converted from a democracy to a dictatorship or a banana republic, of sorts, and President Biden decided to forego using the powers he has to protect the American people and to protect our democracy from an aspiring dictator? How will we feel about that?”

“Will we feel secure in the knowledge that he didn’t take advantage of the lawlessness that the Supreme Court said is now ingrained in our Constitution, the lawlessness that a chief executive, a president of the United States, is allowed to exercise given the Supreme Court’s new interpretation of presidential immunity?” Kirschner asked. “Will we feel good about the principle that President Biden exhibited by declining to use that power and giving over our American democracy to dictatorship? I don’t know.”

The Supreme Court majority found that presidents are entitled to “absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority” and “presumptive immunity” for all official acts.

Kirschner earlier in the video said the Supreme Court ruling enables a president to “use his attorney general to jail his political rival and all other perceived enemies.”

“A president through his attorney general can jail those folk without charges, without evidence, without any due process and there’s not a damn thing law enforcement, prosecutors or the courts can do about it,” he added.

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said on Tuesday that Biden is polling horrifically against Trump after his network’s Thursday presidential debate.

“These numbers are atrocious for Joe Biden. That’s the only way you can put it,” he said.

