Ian McKellen Details Injuries After Falling Off Stage In London

Ian McKellen took to social media Tuesday to share details about injuries after falling off stage in London.

The esteemed 85-year-old actor known for his roles in both classical theatre and popular films like “The Lord of the Rings,” suffered a mishap during a performance that has led to injuries and a temporary step back from the stage. McKellen fell off stage at London’s Noël Coward Theater during a performance on June 17, resulting in injuries to his wrist and neck.

Just two weeks after my accident onstage I want to assure my many well-wishers that the injuries (to wrist and neck) are on the mend. My doctors promise a complete recovery -but only if I avoid work over the next few weeks. Meanwhile the show goes on and the Player Kings company… — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) July 2, 2024

In an update shared on Twitter, McKellen reassured fans he is on the mend, following his doctors’ orders for a complete recovery.

"Just two weeks after my accident onstage I want to assure my many well-wishers that the injuries (to wrist and neck) are on the mend. My doctors promise a complete recovery – but only if I avoid work over the next few weeks," the actor wrote.

“Meanwhile the show goes on and the Player Kings company start their four weeks’ tour without me. My understudy David Semark, who with panache took over for the final performances at the Noël Coward Theatre in the West End of London, will play Falstaff again in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.”

McKellen expressed a heartfelt message about the difficulty of missing performances, and praised the production’s director, Robert Icke, and the cast, encouraging fans to continue supporting the show in his absence.

“Any actor will say that missing a performance feels somewhat shameful, even when he is not to blame. None of us ever wants to let down our audience,” he continued. “But Robert Icke’s masterful production remains intact. His mis en scene is compelling throughout and his actors, led by Toheeb Jimho and Richard Coyle as Prince Hal and his father, remain on top form. Go see for yourself!”