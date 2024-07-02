Judge Merchan Reschedules Trump Sentencing For September

Judge Juan Merchan delayed former President Donald Trump’s sentencing to September.

Originally scheduled for July 11 — just days before the Republican National Convention — Trump’s sentencing will now take place on September 18. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office agreed Tuesday to delay Trump’s sentencing in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling finding presidents are immune from prosecution for “official acts” taken in office.

“The Court’s decision will be tendered off-calendar on September 6, 2024 and the matter is adjourned to September 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM for the imposition of sentence, if such is still necessary, or other proceedings,” Merchan wrote in the order.

Trump was convicted in May on 34 counts for falsifying business records. (RELATED: Left-Wing DA, Biden DOJ Alum Secure Trump Conviction In Biden Donor’s Blue District Courtroom)

The Supreme Court ruled Monday on Trump’s presidential immunity appeal in his federal Jan. 6 case brought by special counsel Jack Smith. The majority held that presidents are entitled to “absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority” and “presumptive immunity” for all official acts.

Trump’s attorneys argued that the ruling means certain evidence introduced during the Manhattan trial involving “official-acts” should have “never been put before the jury.” This evidence included Trump’s tweets and public addresses, his attorneys wrote.

NEW: Justice Merchan delays Trump’s NY sentencing until September. pic.twitter.com/CRg6nnE0qN — Frank G. Runyeon (@frankrunyeon) July 2, 2024

“Although we believe defendant’s arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request for leave to file and his putative request to adjourn sentencing pending determination of his motion,” prosecutor Joshua Steinglass told the judge in a filing Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘The President Is Now A King’: Liberal Justices Express ‘Fear For Democracy’ In Trump Immunity Dissent)

Trump’s attorneys will file their motion to set aside the verdict in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling by July 10, according to Merchan’s order. Prosecutors will file their response by July 24.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

