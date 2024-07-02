Editorial

Kemba Walker Announces His Retirement From The Game Of Basketball

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 31: Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics high fives fans while leaving the court after their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 31, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
The game won’t be the same without Kemba!

A national champion with the UConn Huskies and named to the NBA All-Star team four times, Kemba Walker announced he is retiring from the game of basketball. He made the news known in a Tuesday social media post.

“I know I couldn’t have made it to this point without my incredible support system around me,” said Walker in a statement. “There are so many people to thank — my mom, dad and entire family, my teammates who have become family, and the coaches who believed in me and brought out the best in me.”

Walker was selected by the then-Charlotte Bobcats with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft after winning a national championship with the Huskies. (RELATED: Donovan Mitchell Cashes In With 3-Year, $150.3 Million Contract Extension With Cleveland Cavaliers: REPORT)

The 34-year-old’s best season came in 2018-19 while in Charlotte, averaging a career-high 25.6 points-per-game. He was named to the All-NBA third team that season. To this day, Walker is still the all-time scoring leader in Hornets franchise history.

Walker was later sent to the Boston Celtics in a sign-and-trade deal, however, injuries started to contribute to his decline. He went on to also play for the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

Throughout his entire career, Walker averaged a stat line of 19.3 points-per-game, 5.3 assists-per-game and 3.8 rebounds-per-game.

As some of y’all know, the Queen City is some of my former stomping grounds before I eventually settled down here in Florida. I’ve been to a couple of Charlotte games to see Kemba play and I’ve always been a fan.

It’s definitely sad to see him go, ain’t no telling when we’ll have another Kemba — if ever.