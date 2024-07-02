‘We See Everything’: OnlyFans Is Drowning In A Flood Of Child Pornography Complaints

At least 30 legal complaints have been submitted alleging internet content subscription service OnlyFans hosted child sexual abuse material on its website, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Over 200 videos and photos on OnlyFans were found to contain child sexual abuse content between December 2019 and June 2024 across the 30 complaints, including reports of sexual abuse involving children as young as toddlers, according to U.S. police and court records reviewed by Reuters. More than half of the cases that were found resulted in an arrest with there being a total of at least three convictions, with most cases involving an adult using a minor to generate child sex abuse content.

So far, there has been no evidence that OnlyFans is being sued or being held criminally liable for hosting child sex abuse content, according to Reuters’ search of U.S. and international legal data. (RELATED: Gay Porn Star Austin Wolf Charged For Allegedly Trading Hundreds Of Child Porn Videos)

One of the cases identified is 22-year-old Ethan Diaz, who allegedly sold over 100 pictures and videos of a 16-year-old girl he groomed online. He has pleaded not guilty and is currently awaiting trial for multiple counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and human trafficking, among other charges, according to Reuters.

“All of the content on our platform. Every text, every message, every audio clip, every live stream, everything gets moderated. We see everything,” OnlyFans CEO Keily Blair said in a TEDx talk in 2023.

Despite the pledge from the CEO, a previous investigation found that there had been 128 cases in the U.S. of adult content being posted on the site without the consent of one of the parties involved, a separate report from Reuters found in March.

In 2021, a bipartisan group of 102 members of Congress called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate OnlyFans for child sexual abuse on the platform, according to Reuters. The DOJ declined to confirm three months later whether or not it was investigating the service. (RELATED: Supreme Court Agrees To Take Up Challenge To Texas’ Porn Age Verification Law)

When asked for comment, OnlyFans directed the Daily Caller News Foundation to their age verification policy and emphasized the company’s previous cooperation with law enforcement.

“OnlyFans works closely with law enforcement, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and other charities, NGOs and Governments around the world to support their work and ensure we remain an industry leader,” a spokesperson for OnlyFans told the DCNF. “We voluntarily report all suspected cases of [child sexual abuse material] to NCMEC. Out of hundreds of millions of posts on OnlyFans in 2023, we made 347 reports to NCMEC, vastly fewer than the millions of instances that are reported by other social media platforms where users can remain anonymous and where content is unmoderated. This is a testament to the rigorous safety controls OnlyFans has in place.”

