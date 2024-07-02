Oscar-Winning ‘Chinatown’ Screenwriter Robert Towne Dies At 89

Veteran screenwriter Robert Towne died Monday at the age of 89 at his Los Angeles home, TMZ reported.

The acclaimed screenwriter renowned for his Oscar-winning script for the 1974 classic “Chinatown,” has passed away, according to TMZ. His publicist, Carrie McClure, confirmed his death Tuesday, though the cause has not been disclosed.

Towne’s career was marked by his contributions to American cinema, particularly in the 1970s. Beyond “Chinatown,” he penned scripts for “The Last Detail” and “Shampoo,” both of which solidified his reputation as a talented and versatile writer, the outlet reported. He was also known for his ability to enhance scripts under development, a skill that made him one of Hollywood’s most sought-after script doctors. (RELATED: ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’ Screenwriter Dead At 81)

Among the notable films that benefited from his expertise were “Bonnie and Clyde” and “The Godfather,” for which he famously crafted the Marlon Brando garden scene, TMZ reported. This contribution was acknowledged by Francis Ford Coppola during his Oscar acceptance speech. In the late 1980s and 1990s, Towne continued to leave his mark on the film industry with works like “Tequila Sunrise,” starring Mel Gibson and Michelle Pfeiffer, and projects involving Tom Cruise such as “Days of Thunder” and “The Firm.”

He also had writing credits on the first two “Mission: Impossible” movies, according to TMZ. Towne’s influence extended beyond his screenplays, as evidenced by his discussions about the industry and his collaborations with directors like Roman Polanski.