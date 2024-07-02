Entertainment

Oscar-Winning ‘Chinatown’ Screenwriter Robert Towne Dies At 89

2016 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony - Inside Show

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America, West)

Mariane Angela Entertainment And News Reporter
Font Size:

Veteran screenwriter Robert Towne died Monday at the age of 89 at his Los Angeles home, TMZ reported.

The acclaimed screenwriter renowned for his Oscar-winning script for the 1974 classic “Chinatown,” has passed away, according to TMZ. His publicist, Carrie McClure, confirmed his death Tuesday, though the cause has not been disclosed.

Towne’s career was marked by his contributions to American cinema, particularly in the 1970s. Beyond “Chinatown,” he penned scripts for “The Last Detail” and “Shampoo,” both of which solidified his reputation as a talented and versatile writer, the outlet reported. He was also known for his ability to enhance scripts under development, a skill that made him one of Hollywood’s most sought-after script doctors. (RELATED: ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’ Screenwriter Dead At 81)

NANTUCKET, MA - JUNE 26: Robert Towne attends the "In Their Shoes..." event during the 20th Annual Nantucket Film Festival - Day 3 on June 26, 2015 in Nantucket, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Nantucket Film Festival)

NANTUCKET, MA – JUNE 26: Robert Towne attends the “In Their Shoes…” event during the 20th Annual Nantucket Film Festival – Day 3 on June 26, 2015 in Nantucket, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Nantucket Film Festival)

Among the notable films that benefited from his expertise were “Bonnie and Clyde” and “The Godfather,” for which he famously crafted the Marlon Brando garden scene, TMZ reported. This contribution was acknowledged by Francis Ford Coppola during his Oscar acceptance speech. In the late 1980s and 1990s, Towne continued to leave his mark on the film industry with works like “Tequila Sunrise,” starring Mel Gibson and Michelle Pfeiffer, and projects involving Tom Cruise such as “Days of Thunder” and “The Firm.”

He also had writing credits on the first two “Mission: Impossible” movies, according to TMZ.  Towne’s influence extended beyond his screenplays, as evidenced by his discussions about the industry and his collaborations with directors like Roman Polanski.