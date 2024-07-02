Video Shows Paul Mescal Allegedly Using Substance At Music Festival

Paul Mescal was allegedly spotted indulging in an illegal substance during the Glastonbury music festival, The Sun reported Monday.

The Irish actor was seen enjoying the vibrant atmosphere at Glastonbury, blending into the crowd with a casual look. He was wearing a cap and a shirt with the sleeves rolled up, fully immersed in the festival vibes as he danced and sang along during a performance by The National, according to The Sun. The actor appeared to be indulging in questionable behavior, reportedly using a key to sniff a substance from a bag, not just once but twice.

“He did it once then he dipped the key back into the bag and lifted it to his nose and sniffed again,” an eyewitness told The Sun. “Paul didn’t seem to care if anyone could see him. He was dancing and laughing with his friends.” (RELATED: Michael J. Fox Stuns Crowd After Playing Guitar Onstage With Coldplay)

The actor was also spotted with his “Normal People” co-star, Daisy Edgar-Jones, who joined him briefly for The National’s set but left about twenty minutes into the performance, the outlet reported. The festival, held at Worthy Farm in Somerset, is known for its eclectic mix of music and arts, attracting a diverse audience, including celebrities like the actor and Edgar-Jones.

His representative has not commented on the matter. The actor continues to draw attention for his acclaimed performances and his upcoming role in “Gladiator II,” set for release November, according to The Sun.