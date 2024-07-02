The polls are clear: Democrats lose on the economy, inflation, crime, immigration — all of the most acute issues driving voters to the ballot box. Abortion is the only core issue that is presumed to still favor Democrats. The Left invented the “pro-choice” euphemism, after all, and has used it to their advantage ever since. But a new poll suggests Republicans have narrowed that advantage down to a margin of error.
Poll: Human Sacrifice Becoming A Losing Issue For Democrats
