ROOKE: Wondering Why Europe Is Turning ‘Right-Wing’? Look No Further Than A Girl’s Plea For Help

The left seems confused as to why citizens of Europe are “all of a sudden” voting and chanting populist policies.

It’s not hard to see why if your brain hasn’t been melted by social justice and faux outrage. These citizens are merely fed up with left-wing policies that turned their cities boasting idyllic Western culture into rampant crime-laden third-world subsidiaries.

These policies are rapidly losing appeal in France, Germany, and Ireland. Their citizens, especially the younger generation, are begging for someone to come in and save their homelands, like this French girl, Lili R, who posted how “unbearable” daily life has become.

“I am 26 years old, blonde, with light eyes, and I have always lived in the 6th arrondissement of Lyon, which is thought of as the poshest area in Lyon, and my daily life has become unbearable. I write this because, ten years ago, I could go out with my friends in the evening, at any hour, without being bothered, insulted, followed, or stabbed,” she wrote, according to an online translation.

French woman pleads for help: “I am 26 years old, blonde, with light eyes, and I have always lived in the 6th arrondissement of Lyon, which is thought of as the poshest area in Lyon, and my daily life has become unbearable. I write this because, ten years ago, I could go out… https://t.co/w7CGU1uxs3 — Klaus Arminius (@Klaus_Arminius) July 1, 2024

Her life has completely changed in ten years, and she blames unchecked illegal immigration, a policy France’s left-wing parties not only support but actively aid. (ROOKE: Lady Mac-Biden Desperately Clinging To Power As Husband Crumbles Before Her Eyes)

“Every single one of the actions I mentioned (and they are only a part of what we have gone through) is the fact of men of sub-Saharan African or North African origin,” Lili wrote. “Is it racist to call out what my daily life has become as a woman, because of immigration? Is my reality, my daily life, racist? Am I not as legitimate as any other person to call out traumatising acts of violence, just because they are done by foreigners or immigrants?”

The left used emotional tactics for years, like calling populists racists for opposing illegal immigration. In their hubris, they thought this would end any resistance against their damaging policies. But with all things, they overlooked the reality that when you import people into your country who do not carry the same beliefs and view of societal trust, then eventually, the native population will ignore the derogatory words. They’ll have no meaning. All that will be left is reality, and for Lili, that means grappling with “traumatizing acts of violence” for which there must be an end.

German youth have popularized the song “Foreigners out, Germany for the Germans!” Similar sentiments are popping up in Ireland. Elite media is doing their best to connect these “anthems” to Nazism and fascism, but that, like with most things, doesn’t explain why they are becoming a slogan for the disgruntled, who feel ignored by their political rulers.

The outrage about the video from #Sylt where young & rich Germans sing „Foreigners out, Germany for the Germans!“ is a stark reminder how cucked Germany 🇩🇪 is for taking a meme song too seriously. I never understand this self-hating jealous culture in the North. Move South 🇨🇭☀️! pic.twitter.com/5it6AJbgrB — Yamin | 🇨🇭🇲🇾 Relocation & Investment Advisory (@yaminfouzi) May 25, 2024

It’s easier for them to demonize populists than grapple with the reality that their policies are failing. Elites presided over the destruction of Western Civilization and wondered why French Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and her party are trouncing the far-left in recent elections. Contrary to left-wing thought, people actually love and appreciate the beauty and safety that springs from our culture. (ROOKE: Gen X And Millennials Ditched ‘Hope And Change’ For MAGA In Just 16 Years)

The right promises to bring back high-trust societies and cultural excellence, which is why they are winning. The European response to illegal immigration will be defined by upcoming elections. Either Western Civilization’s identity will be preserved, or it will be lost forever.