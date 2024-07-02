‘Would You Want Hunter Biden Looking Over Your Shoulder?’: CNN Guests Clash Over Support For Biden As Nominee

CNN commentator’s Scott Jennings and Jamal Simmons clashed Tuesday over whether to continue to support President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s nominee.

Jennings and Simmons both appeared on “Erin Burnett OutFront” to discuss the continuous reports of Democrats wanting to replace Biden following his poor debate performance. While Simmons argued “most Democrats” are willing to give Biden the opportunity to show the party he is up for another four years by suggesting he do more “unscripted, long form events,” Jennings pushed back on the idea calling out the recent invitation to allow Hunter Biden into meetings. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Is Reportedly Pushing Hardest For His Dad To Stay In POTUS Race)

“Unscripted, long form event — well, let‘s see, that‘s what a debate is,” Jennings said. “I mean, he had 90 minutes of an unscripted event the other night and it was a disaster. Here‘s what I make of it. This is an amazing day. Number one, The New York Times reporting that he‘s lapsing in meetings, this is becoming more frequent. Number two, we found out today that a felon and a crack addict is now sitting in on White House senior staff meetings. Number three, the president is now tonight to his own donors, blaming a foreign trip that ended 12 days before the debate for his disastrous performance on Thursday.”

“This is what you call a high-speed come apart,” he continued. “The White House is off the rails. The president has effectively admitted tonight that he is not up to both campaigning for president and being president. I don‘t know where we‘re going from here, but this has been a momentous day and I‘ll be shocked if there aren‘t more Democrats who would come out and say, ‘What are we doing? We are walking into disaster if we stick with this.'”

“Are we sure Scott wasn‘t talking about the criminal felon that had the secret documents and he was holding in his bathroom and Mar-a-Lago? Because there was a felon that we haven‘t talked about tonight where that‘s the case,” Simmons responded.

“Are you comfortable, Jamal? Are you comfortable with Hunter Biden running White House senior staff meetings? Do you think this is good? Do you think this is good?” Jennings hit back.

“Why are you yelling at me?” Simmons questioned.

“Come on. I’m not, I’m asking you,” Jennings said. “We’re talking about Biden tonight, who is admitting to his own donors, people in your party, that he can‘t both perform and campaign. And you want to talk about the Mar-a-Lago documents case, which is not going to come to trial before November. This is the sitting president you worked for him, I want to know if you were in a senior staff meeting, would you want Hunter Biden looking over your shoulder? That’s my question.”

Simmons continued to claim that “MAGA Republicans” are taking Americans “freedoms away,” stating that he believes former President Donald Trump is “still going to be in trouble” despite the infighting in the Democratic Party over Biden.