Tashaun Gipson Suspended Six Games After Violating NFL’s Steroid Policy: REPORT

Tashaun Gipson Sr., a free agent safety who played for the San Francisco 49ers the last two seasons, has been hit with a six-game suspension by the NFL. According to a report Tuesday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gipson’s punishment is for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. (RELATED: Las Vegas Raiders Introduce An Epic Way To Tailgate, But It’s Reportedly Going To Cost You Some Serious Coin)

Prior to the 2022 campaign, Gipson was signed as extra depth. He was able to bring some new energy to his career in San Francisco, becoming the starter at the free safety position. The Niners re-signed him on a one-year contract worth $2.9 million.

Gipson started 16 contests in the 2023 season, tallying 60 tackles, one sack and one interception. In 2022, he recorded 61 tackles and five interceptions. In San Fran‘s Super Bowl LVIII defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, he had five tackles, racking up 14 total in the playoffs.

Y’all know how I feel about steroids, I don’t really care if athletes use them.

I mean, hell, the golden era of baseball was absolutely glorious because of the juice.

Say what you want, but the steroid era was f**kin electric.pic.twitter.com/e7PRoOZtiW — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) June 25, 2024

Say what you want, but that ish was pure entertainment.

At the same time though … how are we dumb enough to still attempt to get away with using ‘roids?

Stupid.