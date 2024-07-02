Outspoken Trump Ally Rudy Giuliani Disbarred For Work On 2020 Election

Trump ally Rudy Giuliani was disbarred Tuesday in New York for his work during the 2020 election.

The New York Appellate Division, First Judicial Department found that Giuliani, former U.S attorney for the Southern District of New York and New York City mayor, “deliberately violated some of the most fundamental tenets of the legal profession” in doing legal work for former President Donald Trump in 2020. Giuliani was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1969.

“Respondent flagrantly misused his prominent position as the personal attorney for former President Trump and his campaign, through which respondent repeatedly and intentionally made false statements, some of which were perjurious, to the federal court, state lawmakers, the public, the AGC, and this Court concerning the 2020 Presidential election, in which he baselessly attacked and undermined the integrity of this country’s electoral process,” the court held. “In so doing, respondent not only deliberately violated some of the most fundamental tenets of the legal profession, but he also actively contributed to the national strife that has followed the 2020 Presidential election, for which he is entirely unrepentant.”

NEWS: Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred in New York for his efforts. to subvert the 2020 election. https://t.co/AmlA9Xit1B pic.twitter.com/yKxPbEKw9q — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 2, 2024



Giuliani’s license was previously suspended in June 2021 for making “demonstrably false and misleading statements” about the 2020 election, which the court said “threaten the public interest and warrant interim suspension from the practice of law.” (RELATED: Rudy Giuliani Served With Indictment On Night Of 80th Birthday Party)

In May, Giuliani was indicted in Arizona for allegedly trying to “prevent the lawful transfer of the presidency” through submitting a document to Congress declaring Trump the winner of the election.

A spokesperson for Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.