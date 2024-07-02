Editorial

US Soccer Eliminated From Copa América After Getting Royally Screwed, But There’s A Silver Lining Here

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 01: Ronald Araujo of Uruguay battles for possession with Tim Ream of United States during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Uruguay at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 01, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Hey, it’s like they say: “Always look at the positives.”

The United States men’s national team has been eliminated from the Copa América after taking a 1-0 group stage defeat to Uruguay on their own home soil Monday at Kansas City, Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium.

In the 66th minute, defender Mathías Olivera scored the eventual game-winning goal for Uruguay, which was followed by quite the lengthy review by the video assistant referee (VAR) for a potential offside call after a massive protest from USMNT regarding the score. (RELATED: Gregg Berhalter Needs To Be Fired After USMNT Suffers An Outright Disastrous Loss To Panama In Copa América)

In Orlando, Florida, Panama and Bolivia were squaring off, and with Panama having a 3-1 advantage in their last Group C game, USMNT had to win in order to advance to the Round of 16 as the second-place team behind group winner Uruguay.

But that didn’t happen, and as a result, the United States has been bounced from the Copa — though you can’t help but to slap a fat ass asterisk on the defeat.

But there’s a silver lining here: This might be what’s needed to finally get manager Gregg Berhalter fired.

And you better believe I’m already pressing that:

The ball is in your court, USMNT. Let’s make a move that doesn’t have us lose in the 2026 World Cup.