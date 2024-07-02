US Soccer Eliminated From Copa América After Getting Royally Screwed, But There’s A Silver Lining Here

Hey, it’s like they say: “Always look at the positives.”

The United States men’s national team has been eliminated from the Copa América after taking a 1-0 group stage defeat to Uruguay on their own home soil Monday at Kansas City, Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium.

In the 66th minute, defender Mathías Olivera scored the eventual game-winning goal for Uruguay, which was followed by quite the lengthy review by the video assistant referee (VAR) for a potential offside call after a massive protest from USMNT regarding the score. (RELATED: Gregg Berhalter Needs To Be Fired After USMNT Suffers An Outright Disastrous Loss To Panama In Copa América)

In Orlando, Florida, Panama and Bolivia were squaring off, and with Panama having a 3-1 advantage in their last Group C game, USMNT had to win in order to advance to the Round of 16 as the second-place team behind group winner Uruguay.

But that didn’t happen, and as a result, the United States has been bounced from the Copa — though you can’t help but to slap a fat ass asterisk on the defeat.

This was somehow not ruled offside after review 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Oh2Xn9Z7bK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2024

WTF how is this not offsides???? 🤬 pic.twitter.com/Kyp4Rc0K8J — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 2, 2024

A look at the VAR angle of the Uruguay goal vs the USMNT 🧐🤔 pic.twitter.com/VnOEe3jQvn — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2024

Kevin Ortega is the controversial CONMEBOL referee for the #USAvURU game. In 2022, he awarded a penalty to Boca Juniors. After the game, the Bolivian police searched the ref’s booth and seized several Boca Jrs shirts given to the referee team. #USMNT #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/csrF4eWLgR — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) July 2, 2024

But there’s a silver lining here: This might be what’s needed to finally get manager Gregg Berhalter fired.

And you better believe I’m already pressing that:

The ball is in your court, USMNT. Let’s make a move that doesn’t have us lose in the 2026 World Cup.