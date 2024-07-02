Editorial

US Soccer Is A Victim Of Pure Corruption, And It’s Unbelievable How Out In The Open It Is

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 01: Christian Pulisic of United States argues with Referee Kevin Ortega during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Uruguay at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 01, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Soccer corruption continues to blow …

When it comes to our sports, we’re supposed to be able to have trust in referees to keep themselves invisible and to make sure the game is played fair.

Kevin Ortega (the official currently being slammed with corruption allegations for the USA-Uruguay game), however, ain’t playing that nonsense. (RELATED: US Soccer Eliminated From Copa América After Getting Royally Screwed, But There’s A Silver Lining Here)

The 32-year-old referee from Peru has become the star of the Copa America group stage match for several reasons, and not good ones.

Let’s start with that outrageous goal that Uruguay “scored,” having a massive asterisk beside it along with their “win:”

And like I mentioned in that tweet, it was absolutely insane how the referees were against us from every direction, literally allowing their players to attack and take down ours with no penalties whatsoever. It happened over and over again, and you saw how I mentioned that yellow cards were being put back into pockets — what the hell was up with that?

And on top of that, they were blatantly ignoring handballs!

And you also have the nonsensical penalties that we were hit with:

Then after the game, you had Ortega not shaking Christian Pulisic‘s hand, with Ortega looking at him in straight-up hate.

Things were so bad that you even had the game’s TV broadcasters speaking about “corruption and bias.”

And that’s just from the game. Let’s get into Kevin Ortega’s prior alleged corruption.

Back in 2022, Ortega was caught up in a scandal after a Copa Libertadores game. He awarded Boca Juniors a penalty that won them the match, a move that stunned a lot of people after it was revealed later that he took gifts from the Argentine club prior to the contest, according to a report from AS Diario,

We didn’t lose, ladies and gentlemen. We’re a victim of outright corruption.