US Soccer Issues Statement After Disastrous Exit From Copa América

Man, I hope this means that Gregg Berhalter is being fired …

For a good minute now, all we’ve heard about the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) was that they were bringing us a “golden generation” that was going to hit its peak just in time for America to host the 2026 World Cup.

Well, we haven’t seen too many signs of that. In the 2022 World Cup, we got bounced in the Round of 16 to the Netherlands, and when we got to Copa América, it was time for America to redeem themselves and show the good ol’ U-S-of-A how much they’ve progressed — we didn’t even get out of the group stage. (RELATED: US Soccer Is A Victim Of Pure Corruption, And It’s Unbelievable How Out In The Open It Is)

It was absolutely embarrassing for the USMNT program, and in particular for manager Gregg Berhalter, with a ton of Americans (including myself) calling for his firing.

Amid the scrutiny, the Sporting Director of US Soccer, Matt Crocker, released a statement late Monday night following the United States’ elimination from the tournament.

“Our tournament performance fell short of our expectations. We must do better,” said Crocker in a statement. “We will be conducting a comprehensive review of our performance in Copa America and how best to improve the team and results as we look towards the 2026 World Cup.”

For the love of God, USMNT! Fire Gregg Berhalter!