Authorities Investigating Retired Marine General’s Death: REPORT

Authorities are investigating the death of a retired Marine General after his body was discovered Saturday, New York Post reported.

The death of retired Major General William Mullen, whose body was found at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, is under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), according to the New York Post. Mullen, 59, was discovered deceased on Saturday, as confirmed by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office.

NCIS launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances of Mullen’s death, New York Post reported. Darwin Lam, an NCIS public affairs specialist, stressed the agency’s commitment to a thorough investigation but refrained from sharing details to maintain the integrity of the active investigation.

“I can confirm that NCIS is conducting a thorough investigation into the death of retired Maj. Gen. William Mullen, as we do in response to any non-combat, medically unattended fatalities involving Navy and USMC equities, service members, and affiliated civilian personnel,” Lam said in a statement, New York Post reported. “Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS will not comment further while the investigation remains ongoing.” (RELATED: Fourth Time’s The Charm? Military Drags Away Biden’s Gaza Pier For Third Time Amid Weather Concerns)

Mullen served 34 years in the military, including a stint as the commanding general for training and education at the base before retiring in 2020, the outlet stated. His service included tours of duty in the Middle East and leading a counter-narcotic mission in California’s Los Padres National Forest. He also served as a Marine aide to President Bill Clinton from 1999 to 2001.

The Daily Caller has reached out to NCIS for more information but has yet to receive a response.