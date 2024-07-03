Sneaky Alligator Caught On Camera Hiding Under Shopping Carts

An alligator was captured on camera lurking beneath shopping carts at a South Carolina supermarket June 26, Fox News reported.

A surprising visitor caused quite a stir at a Publix supermarket in South Carolina when an alligator was discovered lurking under a stack of shopping carts outside the store, according to Fox News. The unusual sighting quickly drew the attention of both customers and staff, leading to the area being cordoned off with shopping carts and yellow caution tape.

The alligator appeared relatively calm, resting under the carts with its tail visibly protruding. However, upon closer inspection by officials from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), it was discovered that the reptile had been injured, Fox News reported.

“One of our employees responded and saw that the alligator had a pellet in its head, that it had apparently been shot by a pellet gun,” an SCDNR official wrote in an email to Fox News.

An SCDNR official reported to Fox News Digital that a wildlife contractor was called to the scene and successfully removed the alligator. After receiving treatment for its wound, the alligator was released back into state waters, ensuring it was safely away from public spaces. (RELATED: Zoo Visitor Forced To Wrestle Alligator And Save Employee After It Attempts To Destroy Them)

In light of the incident, the SCDNR issued a series of safety tips for the public regarding encounters with alligators. Authorities said to remain vigilant and do not approach alligators. It is also important to always be conscious of your surroundings and stay clear of water edges. It is illegal to feed alligators as it can lead them to associate humans with food, potentially leading to dangerous situations, according to Fox News.