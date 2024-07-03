‘I’m A Bit Worried’: Black Female Swing-State Voters Tell MSNBC It’s Time For Biden To ‘Drop Out’

Two black women in Pennsylvania told MSNBC that President Joe Biden should withdraw from the presidential race following his Thursday debate performance.

Biden spoke with a raspy voice and trailed off during the debate against former President Donald Trump, causing Americans to panic about his age and acuity for another term as president. The voters on “Morning Joe” said the debate made them worry about Biden being the Democratic candidate against Trump. (RELATED: Biden Lies That No Troops Have Died Under His Watch)

“I hoped that both candidates would drop out of the race. Both. I didn’t like either one of them. I didn’t think they represented the United States well … I traveled outside the country a while ago … and I get it,” a voter named Izetta said. “People are looking at the United States, like, what are you all doing? What are you all collectively smoking? It’s embarrassing. So I wanted them both to drop out.”

“Same here. Absolutely. Wish they would both drop out. I’m a bit worried about Biden’s ability to run a country,” a voter named Clarke said. “I don’t know if he’ll be able to do it if he is elected for the next four years. And I do think he has other options within the party who could step up and carry out similar things that he wants to be carried out. I just don’t think it should be him.”

Clarke also said she is worried about Trump’s mentality, calling him “unhinged” and saying she doesn’t “trust” him.

“For me, my visceral emotional reaction after the 90 minutes was, ‘wow, we need to find another path forward,'” an unnamed voter said. “The practicality of having, who would that next person be, getting them on the ballot, raising the money or getting access to the money that has been raised, it feels impractical to change course. I think at this point, strategically, to rally around our guy who was elected through the process and he’s got the best shot at beating the alternative.”

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said on Tuesday that Biden is polling awfully against Trump following the presidential debate his network hosted, saying any other Democratic candidate may be better than the president.

“These numbers are atrocious for Joe Biden. That’s the only way you can put it,” he said.

“At this point, looking at this data, I am not really quite sure that Democrats can do any worse than they are doing with Joe Biden at the top of the ticket,” Enten added.

Areva Martin, an attorney and California delegate for Biden for President, warned on Monday that Democrats should “stay the course” with Biden and that passing over Vice President Kamala Harris for a “white man” would push away the party’s black female constituents.

“If you pick a white man over Kamala Harris, black women, I can tell you this, we gon’ walk away, we gon’ blow the party up,” she said.

