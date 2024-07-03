Bronny James Signs Contract With Lakers That’s A Good Look For LeBron’s Empire, But A Bad One For The NBA: REPORT

LeBron is out here STEAMROLLIN’ the league!

Bronny James, the son of LeBron, agreed Wednesday on a four-year, $7.9 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, a source told ESPN. The finalized rookie contract comes on the same day his dad signs an extension with the purple and gold, which guaranteed the first father-son duo in NBA history.

The 19-year-old’s deal breaks down like:

2024-25: $1,157,143

$1,157,143 2025-26: $1,955,377

$1,955,377 2026-27: $2,296,271

$2,296,271 2027-28: $2,486,955

The last season is a team option for the Lakers, according to ESPN.

Los Angeles reportedly made the announcement Wednesday that they had inked both Bronny and Dalton Knecht to deals, but they didn’t disclose terms. Knecht was picked No. 17 overall by the Lake Show in the 2024 NBA Draft, the outlet reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Lakers Re-Sign Superstar LeBron James To Massive Deal After Drafting His Son)

In his only college basketball season with the USC Trojans, Bronny tallied a stat line of 4.8 points-per-game, 2.8 rebounds-per-game and 2.1 assists-per-game, recording shooting marks of 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point line. He did this averaging 19.3 minutes-per-game. It came following his heart procedure in the summer of 2023, ESPN reported.

Bronny James has signed his rookie contract with the Lakers, per sources: Four years and $7.9 million. Team option in fourth season. https://t.co/NcgV8tgpnW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2024

What’s crazy about this deal is when you compare the numbers to last year’s No. 55 pick, Isaiah Wong:

Isaiah Wong was drafted 55th a year ago. He signed a two-way deal and earned somewhere in the $600-700K range. https://t.co/qHb8MUvJym — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 3, 2024

It’s such a great look for LeBron. Like damn, he steamrolled the NBA pulling off a deal like this, ratcheting up his empire in such dramatic fashion!

And then on the flip side … the NBA … yikes … the league looks so weak here. So, so weak. They’re clearly not in control of things on the financial side anymore.

Crazy, crazy stuff.